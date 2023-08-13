The Big Picture Ayo Edebiri desires to explore the horror genre in her career and has expressed interest in joining franchises like Chucky, Saw, and Final Destination.

Ayo Edebiri is slowly taking over the entertainment industry, with roles in various productions that show the incredible range the actress is capable of delivering. But there's one region of film and television she hasn't had much opportunity to explore in her increasingly interesting career and that's horror. Edebiri hasn't found herself running from psycho killers or summoning supernatural spirits yet on the big screen — but that might change in the future. During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Edebiri selected the horror franchises she would like to join at some point:

"I feel like people have fun on the 'Chucky' movies. I just feel that's a fun set. I would do that. Or I would do like a 'Saw' movie and really just get something freaky [to] happen to me...Or a 'Final Destination' reboot."

While there are no Chucky movies currently in development, a television series based around the character has been launching new episodes on the USA Network. Given her prowess on the small screen, having delivered Emmy-worthy work on The Bear, Edebiri could easily make an appearance in the series. The actress is not currently attached to any of the franchises listed above, but her desire to do so could — and should — lead to more spooky opportunities coming up for her career. A haunted doll isn't the only option out there, Edebiri has two other major horror franchises on her radar.

Saw is alive and well, with its tenth installment making its way to the big screen later this year. Saw X is supposed to take place between the first and second installments in the series, opening the door for characters who have shown up before to appear due to the project's status as a prequel. Kevin Greutert directed the movie, and with the franchise continuing its legacy, it's possible Edebiri could feature in another twisted tale within the slasher franchise. Finally, as Nemiroff notes in their interview, Final Destination 6 is on the horizon, and Edebiri would make a perfect addition to the deadly new movie.

What's Next for Ayo Edebiri?

The actress has enjoyed a wonderful summer, with The Bear reaching new levels of success in terms of viewership ratings and awards nominations. On the big screen, Edebiri's voice can be heard in theaters right now in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, where she plays a new version of April O'Neil. When it comes to her future, Edebiri will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Thunderbolts film. Her role is still being kept under wraps, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

