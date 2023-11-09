Indie studio A24 is renowned for bringing critically acclaimed viewing to fans of horror with the likes of Talk to Me proof of that. With an experimental and challenging spin on the genre, A24 is set to continue in that vein with its upcoming horror feature, Opus. Produced and funded by A24, Opus will mark the first feature of writer-director Mark Anthony Green with the project now setting out its cast which sees Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich set to lead. Plot details remain secret, but set around an iconic pop star's return following his decades-long disappearance.

Star power stands most projects in good stead and with an Emmy win and two Oscar nominations, Malkovich brings that. The actor has featured recently in Alex Wolff's drama The Line and Charlie Day’s directorial debut Fool’s Paradise. Malkovich is equally well known to fans of the finance drama Billions, where he played Grigor Andolov across several seasons. Brilliant and versatile, Malkovich's recent credits also include One Ranger, HBO’s The New Pope, Bird Box, among others.

For Edebiri, 2023 continues to be a year of unparalleled and exceptional growth for the writer, producer, actor and comedian. Edebiri comes in fresh off an Emmy nomination for playing the role of Sydney Adamu alongside Jeremy Allen White in FX's culinary-world series, The Bear. The success of the beloved series has been clear for all to see as it has been renewed for a third season. Acting credits for Edebiri continue to pile up with the role of Josie in Emma Seligman’s hit comedy Bottoms as well as Janet Walch in Theater Camp. When behind a camera, Edebiri hones her craft as a writer working on TV shows like What We Do in the Shadows and Dickinson, while also voicing a new version of April O'Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. To put it mildly, Edebiri is exceptional. Lest we forget, she is coming aboard the MCU train with Thunderbolts.

A Stellar Supporting Cast Joins the Film

Plus an Iconic Songwriting Duo

Close

While Edebiri and Malkovich are brilliant, Opus boasts more stellar names with an additional cast that includes Emmy winner Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino and Tatanka Means. Yellowjackets' Juliette Lewis is also in talks to join the cast. Grammy winning duo The-Dream and Nile Rodgers will create original songs for the film and serve as executive producers.