Having just earned her first Golden Globe, Ayo Edebiri's career and popularity are rightfully ascending, which is not to wonder given the star's massive talents, especially in comedic parts. Added to that, Edebiri has charmed many of their feet with her relatable, fun personality. In fact, she even has a Letterboxd account, where she shares top-tier reviews.

While the acclaimed comedy-drama series The Bear is an unforgettable project in Edebiri's growing body of work (her breakout role, really) many other films showcase her true skills in the acting department. From animated films like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to queer satirical comedies like Bottoms, these are the best Ayo Edebiri movies, ranked by entertainment value and overall quality.

10 'Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between' (2022)

Director: Michael Lewen

Michael Lewen's romantic comedy-drama centers around two high schoolers (Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder) who decide to put an end to their relationship. However, before they do the irreversible step, they embark on one final date where they get to revisit both familiar and unexpected places and question whether they should stay together or say goodbye forever.

It shouldn't be hard to grasp why Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between takes the lowest spot among Edebir's projects; while it had rom-com potential, the two main characters aren't very likable and the premise falls a bit short of expectations, making Lewens' film a bland watch. Edebiri doesn't have a poignant role in it, either. Still, she gracefully — and comically, as always — plays one of Clare's only close friends, Stella.

9 'How It Ends' (2021)

Director: Zoe Lister-Jones, Daryl Wein

Blending the post-apocalyptic and comedy genres, How it Ends provides audiences with a feel-good premise centering around freewheeling Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones), who faces the difficult task of making it to a party after scoring an invitation. Along with her younger self (Cailee Spaeny), Liza sets off on a hilarious journey across Los Angeles, where she encounters diverse personalities along the way.

This character study about learning to make peace with and embrace one's past is far from a masterpiece; in fact, it could've been a lot better addition to Zoe Lister-Jones' other projects. However, it is nonetheless a lighthearted, enjoyable film that general audiences will probably appreciate. The star steps into the shoes of a character named Stand Up.

8 'As of Yet' (2021)

Directors: Taylor Garron, Chanel James

Told entirely through video calls and digital diaries, the charming As of Yet tells the story of a young girl (Taylor Garron) who has to face a problematic roommate and a burgeoning romance while locked down during the Coronavirus pandemic.

While there have been many attempts at COVID-19-related films, As of Yet has managed to deliver one of the most memorable. It is a well-crafted, thoughtful debut effort from two talented filmmakers that is guaranteed to surprise many viewers who decide to give it a try. Additionally, this naturalistic comedy deals with toxic, unhealthy friendships well, and The Bear's star turned out to be a pleasant surprise in this.

7 'Cicada' (2020)

Directors: Matthew Fifer, Kieran Mulcare

Cicada sees a young bisexual man named Ben (Matthew Fifer) come out into the world and develop an intense bond with a closeted man (Sheldon Brown) struggling with his own issues. Secrets from the past come to light as their relationship develops through the summer.

A truly convincing and touching film with a lot of heart poured into it, Cicada will likely surprise audiences who walk in with high expectations. While it is not the best LGBTQ+ film out there, Matthew Fifer and Kieran Mulcare's directorial effort is indeed worth checking, especially if readers can relate to the situations the two main characters find themselves in. Unfortunately, though, Edebiri's role in this was minor, and she didn't even get any line (to everyone's dismay).

6 'The Sweet East' (2023)

Director: Sean Prince Williams

One of the most recent Ayo Edebiri films is The Sweet East, a picturesque drama by Sean Price Williams that follows a South Carolina high school senior named Lillian (Talia Ryder) as she gets her first glimpse of the wider world on a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Also starring fan-favorite heartthrob Jacob Elordi, The Sweet East is a compelling study of America and its subcultures, shedding light on the self-discovery journey of a teenage girl who is doing her own thing and craving her path along the way. Sacked with promising Gen Z stars, Prince Williams' indie effort is an accomplished 2023 feature that deserves more love, and Edebiri shines through and through as aspiring filmmaker Molly.

5 'Shithouse' (2020)

Director: Cooper Raiff

Cooper Raif's Shithouse is a comfort drama that many can relate to, as it follows a lonely Los Angeles freshman named Alex (Raif himself) who struggles to adjust to college life; when he forges a strong connection with his resident assistant (Maggie Hill) during a fraternity party, a relationship between the two blossoms.

This oftentimes underrated coming-of-age movie is an emotional watch thanks to all the relatable, universal themes it tackles (including being a socially awkward college student). However, it is also safe to say that Raif's directorial debut makes for a fun and heartwarming time in front of the screen. And even though it was executed on a very low budget, Shithouse is a solid effort from the filmmaker, with a captivating enough story to keep audiences invested. Edebiri made her film debut in this 2020 comedy-drama with an uncredited role, marking the beginning of her film career.

4 'Theater Camp' (2023)

Director: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman

Directed by The Bear's own Molly Gordon (alongside Nick Liberman), Theater Camp is a fun comedy-drama that centers around two lifelong best friends and drama instructors (Gordon and Ben Platt) at a rundown camp in upstate New York. The two join forces with the theater's production manager (Noah Galvin), students, and staff to stage a masterpiece when a clueless brogrammer arrives to run the propriety with disastrous results.

As the title promises, the 2023 film is a campy and hilarious love letter to the theater; needless to say, it is also really charming and heartwarming. Theater Camp benefits from its strong comedic performances, namely from Edebiri, and the humane premise that will certainly provide audiences with an enjoyable time.

3 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' (2023)

Director: Jeff Rowe

One of last year's best efforts in the animation genre was undoubtedly Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. With unique, striking visuals, the Jeff Rowe film follows the Turtle brothers (voiced by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Brandy Noon, and Nicolas Cantu) as they come back to face a new threat: years after being sheltered from the human world, an army of mutants unleashed upon them.

Capturing the essence of the original franchise while adding to its value (and rising to great heights at the box office), Mutant Mayhem is assuredly essential viewing for fans of the epic animated adventure films. Furthermore, The Bear's talented star has proven not only to be an incredible live-action performer but also a skillful voice actor as she stepped into the shoes of Ninja Turtles' human friend, April O'Neil. "But I love how this iteration has so much agency and is her own person, and having her own goals. Knowing that, she feels that in tandem with the turtles. She has her own goals, she has her own drive," Edebiri said in an interview with Collider.

2 'Bottoms' (2023)

Director: Emma Seligman

Among the best Ayo Edebiri films is Bottoms, a laugh-out-loud feature that ranks among the best comedy movies of 2023 and has captured the attention of many moviegoers, particularly Gen Z cinephiles. Emma Silgman's satirical drama focuses on two high school girls (Rachel Sennott and Edibiri) who set up a female self-defense after-school class as a way to hook up with cheerleaders.

Referencing "film bro" films like Fight Club, this entertaining queer film is assuredly a must-see in Edebiri's promising career. Given how self-aware it is as a satire, Silgman's movie dispels many Gen Z-related ideas, including the perception that younger generations are too politically correct to make dark jokes. All in all, Bottoms is a wonderful, hilarious movie that will provide anyone who decides to watch it with a good time.

Bottoms

1 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

After the massive success that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was, it only makes sense that Across the Spider-Verse was just as much of a hit. Beautifully animated and incredibly voice acted, the 2023 film takes first place among Edebiri's movies. In this, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) travels through multiple dimensions and meets a group of Spider-People who are responsible for safeguarding the existence of their respective universes.

While Bottoms is arguably Edebiri's best performance so far, it would've been impossible not to rank Across the Spider-Verse so highly, given the film's overall quality. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson's fascinating self-discovery odyssey seens Miles forced to rethink his understanding of what it truly means to be a hero and provides audiences with a thoughtful message about telling your truth. The star voices Glory Grant, a member of Gwen Stacy's band, once again proving to master the voice acting field.

