Countless movies have wondered what it could mean to turn back time, whether it's for good or bad. From classics like Back to the Future to modern hits like Interstellar or Looper, each one has something new to offer. One that screams individuality and is refreshingly different from the rest is the quirky, independent science-fiction film, Omni Loop. A vastly underrated 2024 film exploring time travel, it features Ayo Edebiri in her most overlooked film role to date.

Edebiri stars against Hollywood veteran Mary-Louise Parker, and the two exude a joyful, upbeat chemistry. A geeky movie that leans heavily on the science behind time travel, it ventures into the surreal to try and find the equation to the passage of time. Edebiri is coming off a big year, having won numerous accolades for her work on the dramedy, The Bear, as well as her coming-of-age comedy, Bottoms. Now starring in the new film, Opus, opposite John Malkovich, she's everywhere you look. But Omni Loop is one that fell through the cracks, in which she gives a sensitive and searing performance that is now streaming on Hulu.

What Is 'Omni Loop' About?

Parker stars as scientist Zoya Lowe, and she's given a week to live when a black hole is discovered growing in her chest. Having happened upon a bottle of pills with her name on it at age 12, the pills allow Zoya to time travel. Now, Zoya finds herself stuck in a time loop, where she relives the same week that always starts with her in the hospital, surrounded by her family. Taking a pill to go back in time at the end of each week, Zoya grows hopeless in her situation. Then, everything changes one day when she runs into a young scientist, Paula (Edebiri). She turns out to be the answer to Zoya's prayers as she finally alters the time loop, and together, they try to solve time travel.

Edebiri Is a Bright Young Scientist Solving Time in ‘Omni Loop'