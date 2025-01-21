As the Sundance Film Festival nears its return to Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, one of its biggest premieres has pulled back the curtain online. A24 just unveiled the first trailer for Opus, a new horror thriller starring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich that centers around a pop artist re-entering the limelight for the first time in years. It's the indie outlet's latest foray into the realm of scares after the smash hit breakout film Talk to Me by Danny and Michael Philippou. Marking the feature directorial debut of veteran GQ writer, editor, and Special Projects Director Mark Anthony Green, the film will appear as part of the event's Midnight portion before coming to theaters on March 14.

Aside from some character posters and an image promoting its Sundance appearance, the trailer is the first proper look the studio has given to Opus. The Bear Emmy winner Edebiri leads the film as the "meek yet hungry" young journalist Ariel, who receives an exclusive invitation to the remote compound of Moretti (Malkovich), a deified pop icon making his grand reintroduction to the world after mysteriously vanishing 30 years ago. Once there and surrounded by the star's most devout followers and fellow writers awaiting the "greatest album of modern times," she realizes she's involved in Moretti's sinister plot. Promising a mix of dread, glamour, and a bit of humor, the movie sees the courtesy between Ariel and Moretti slowly fade against the backdrop of bumping pop musical numbers and the mysterious compound, with the journalist witnessing the full terror of the literal cult of personality around the star.

The footage welcomes Ariel into the eccentric Moretti's world, which begins with strange requests like asking all guests to be shaved and devolves into bizarre performances, strange puppet shows, and ritualistic practices. By the end, she's constantly looking over her shoulder and trying to avoid the creepy pop icon and his followers as he takes art and fame to a haunting level. The real-life star power joining Edebiri and Malkovich also gets to shine throughout the teaser. Opus will feature Prey star Amber Midthunder and Yellowjackets alum Juliette Lewis in key roles, while Murray Bartlett, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means round out the supporting cast. Additionally, Grammy winners The Dream and Nile Rogers brought their pop expertise as they composed original songs and served as executive producers for the film.

'Opus' Leads a Promising Horror Lineup at Sundance

Doors will open for this year's iteration of Sundance on Thursday, January 23, and plenty of horror will be on offer beyond Opus. Another buzzy title debuting during the Midnight section will be the Dev Patel-led Rabbit Trap, directed by Bryn Chainey and produced by Elijah Wood. The film is more based around magic, following a couple who, upon making a field recording of something never before heard by humans, encounter a strange child who disconnects them from the reality they once knew. Also among the first-time features is Michael Shanks's magic-based body horror flick Together starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie. Dead Lover, Didn't Die, and Touch Me round out a slate of creepy Midnight premieres to come over the next two weeks.

Opus makes its world premiere at Sundance on January 27 before going wide in theaters on March 14. Check out the trailer in the player above.