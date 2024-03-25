The Big Picture Fans are eagerly anticipating upcoming film adaptations of Emily Henry's romance novels, with casting rumors swirling around Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri.

Henry emphasizes the importance of a cozy and distinct setting in her films, drawing inspiration from Nancy Meyers and Nora Ephron's magical aesthetics.

Henry does not confirm whether Mescal and Edebiri have been cast, but she says they would be wonderful in any of the upcoming movies.

It's the biggest Irish double bill since The Banshees of Inisherin. The Emerald Isle will be glowing with pride yet again as, following Cillian Murphy's Oscar win, two more of the country's favorite stars are now being heavily linked with starring roles in a very buzzy project. Paul Mescal continues his meteoric rise this year while starring in Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel and is now eyeing his next project, while another 'Irish' star looks set to join him, in the shape of Ayo Edebiri. What do you mean she isn't Irish? Of course, she is.

In a thrilling turn of events for Emily Henry enthusiasts, the literary world was abuzz with excitement last week, courtesy of a festive St. Patrick's Day selfie featuring Edebiri, one of the breakout stars of The Bear, and Normal People 'heartthrob' Mescal. The snapshot, originally shared by Edebiri on her Instagram, quickly became the subject of widespread speculation and fan fervor when Henry and screenwriter Yulin Kuang shared the image, sparking rumors about potential casting choices for upcoming film adaptations of Henry's beloved romance novels.

The trio of adaptations in question—People We Meet on Vacation, with Kuang at the helm as screenwriter; Beach Read, directed and penned by Kuang; and Book Lovers, in development by the producers behind Mescal's critically acclaimed Aftersun — have fans on the edge of their seats. The timing couldn't be more intriguing, as it follows Mescal's recent admission of his desire to feature alongside Edebiri in a romantic comedy within the next few years.

Henry's response to the casting buzz was playfully coy, highlighting her admiration for both actors without confirming their involvement. “I can’t confirm or deny anything with casting for any movie. I will say that those are two of my favorite ‘Irish’ actors,” she teased during an interview with Variety, playing into the internet's affectionate jest that both actors are Irish, despite Edebiri not being so.

How Does Emily Henry Want Her Movies to Look and Feel?

Image via Ayo Edebiri

Henry believes that each of her three film adaptations will distinctively differ from one another, yet she aims to establish a unified aesthetic throughout them all. This approach mirrors the consistent cover design found across all five of her books. She explained:

“Something that I have stressed with all of my producers and directors is the need for a very distinct sense of coziness in the actual setting. The characters can still be messy, the conflicts can still happen, but setting and sets are so important and are often what make me want to rewatch something again and again. Nancy Meyers’ writing and directing is lovely, but her sets are what make you want to be inside of that movie. Same thing with Nora Ephron — it’s Nora Ephron’s New York, not quite real New York, and it feels so magical and aesthetic. When you have that feeling of the first nip of fall, you want to watch ‘You’ve Got Mail.’ That’s something they all know I’m really big on.”

Stay tuned to Collider for updates on Emily Henry and her "Irish wish". You can catch Mescal in All of Us Strangers on Hulu and check out Edebiri's performance in Bottoms on Prime Video.

