No, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is not taking over the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but the fake report about her involvement had very real consequences. In her Instagram story, Edebiri recalled receiving "insane death threats" after a false story about Disney considering her as a replacement for Johnny Depp was shared on X by Elon Musk back in February 2024, with the CEO writing "Disney sucks." She took the opportunity to fire back at Musk over the comments, blaming him for drawing attention and outrage by circulating the report to his followers while also referring to the X owner's controversial hand gestures made during the inauguration of Donald Trump.

"Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man,” Edebiri wrote in her post. “LMAO. So not only is he double Sieg Heil-ing fascist, he’s an idiot but anyway.” This isn't the only instance of her showing her distaste for the Tesla mogul turned "special government employee" of late, as she's also recently supported Bill Burr's roasting of Musk in an interview with NPR's Fresh Air. Capping off the comments, Edebiri joked "Life is, of course, a gift," in her next post before adding, “wait no DEI (Diversity Equity Inclusion), but I’ve changed my mind maybe we could make some money idk lmk," also poking fun at the Trump administration and Musk's crackdown on any practices they deem "DEI" around the country.

The fake report shared by Musk came amid a sea of rumors about the future of the Pirates franchise. Just a month later, longtime producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that the long-gestating sixth film would be a reboot telling new stories with fresh characters, albeit with a franchise veteran at the wheel for development in Dead Men Tell No Tales writer Jeff Nathanson. That seemingly leaves no Jack Sparrow to replace, even though Bruckheimer is personally on board with bringing Depp back in some capacity. However, a separate report by Variety from late last year also left the door open for the controversial actor to reunite with the House of Mouse for the first time since they parted ways amid Depp's 2022 libel trial against Amber Heard. With the state of the $4.53 billion franchise in flux and two scripts reportedly in the running for the sixth film, it's important to remain vigilant with rumors, wait until the information is confirmed by the studios and actors involved, and, most importantly, avoid spewing hate even if you disagree with a decision.

What Is Ayo Edebiri Actually Doing Instead of 'Pirates of the Caribbean'?