Disinformation is far too common in discourse about films, and it becomes even worse when it's spread by the leader of the most powerful social networking app in the world. After Elon Musk spread a false story suggesting that Ayo Edeberi was being eyed by Walt Disney Studios to appear in a new Pirates of the Caribbean film, she received a plethora of hateful replies; in addition to the racist backlash that people of color generally face from supposed “fans” of established franchises, she also faced insults from fans of Johnny Depp, whose involvement in a future Pirates of the Caribbean film has been in question in the aftermath of his court cases. Keeping in mind the fact that it's a false report intended to provoke some of the worst fanbases on the Internet, the notion of Edebiri actually joining a new Pirates of the Caribbean film is pretty terrific.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Series Needs a Breath of Fresh Air