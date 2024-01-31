This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Ayo Edebiri is ready to host this week's episode of Saturday Night Live in a new promo from the iconic late-night show. Edebiri will be joined by Jennifer Lopez, who will be the musical guest for this week as the artist promotes her ninth studio album. The Bear star continues to enjoy a hot streak of success after winning her first Primetime Emmy Award, hosting an episode of SNL for the first time in her career. The new promo prepares viewers for what Edebiri has in store for them once cameras begin rolling in New York City for the performer's time in the SNL spotlight.

The promo opens with the team behind Saturday Night Live exhausted after working hard on several episodes that have aired on NBC during consecutive weeks. Just when everything seems lost, Edebiri appears to deliver a motivational speech that would make Sydney Adamu proud, giving the team the inspiration they needed to work on this week's episode. Unfortunately for Edebiri, they punch a television hanging above the door frame as they walk out, in the vein of the Ted Lasso crew and the "BELIEVE" sign. The promo comes to an end with Edebiri asking if she's going to be charged for the broken television.

Besides hosting an episode of SNL for the first time, Edebiri has been busy with a wide variety of projects lately. She voiced characters in both Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and she also starred alongside Rachel Sennott in Bottoms. Unfortunately, Edebiri recently had to drop out of Marvel's Thunderbolts due to scheduling conflicts, allowing Geraldine Visnawathan to take over the undisclosed role. But even if she won't be able to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the moment, Edebiri will head back to her Emmy-winning role during the third season of The Bear.

Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

