There isn't a lot of information available about the 2014 miniseries Defectives. However, this obscure TV program is incredibly important because of a guest appearance in its fourth episode. In an episode entitled "Public Display of Affection," an 18-year-old actor named Ayo Edebiri showed up as the character Stacey. Anyone who was watching this episode when it first premiered back in March 2014 may not have thought much of this performer at the moment, let alone understood the significance of Edebiri’s presence on this show. This was the first acting credit for Edebiri, a comedian and writer who has risen exponentially in the decade since this episode aired.

Thanks to her work in the role of Sydney Adamu in The Bear in 2022, not to mention cultivating a notable reputation for her work as a writer on TV shows like What We Do in the Shadows and Dickinson, Edebiri has absolutely exploded as a performer throughout 2023. Whether it’s taking on the role of trying to score some cheerleader "coochie" as Josie in Bottoms, playing the woefully underskilled Janet Walch in Theater Camp, voicing a new version of April O'Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, or showing up in a slew of guest spots on famous TV shows, Edebiri’s been inescapable in 2023. Sometimes, too much of a certain comedic performer just makes one tire of schtick that initially seemed revolutionary. In the case of Ayo Edebiri, though, her ubiquity has only made it easier to appreciate her many talents as a performer.

'The Bear's Dramatic Storylines Put Ayo Edebiri Out of Her Comedic Comfort Zone

For many (including this writer), Ayo Edebiri was first noticeable in live-action acting when it came to the more dramatic storylines of The Bear. Though Edebiri gets to handle some comedic moments in this program, this show heavy on sandwiches and trauma primarily hands this performer hefty material. The character of Sydney Adamu is a captivating creation that Edebiri performs so well, but it’s also a departure from her normal work as an actor. Ayo Edebiri initially focused largely on comedies in her forays into acting and writing. Her biggest IMDB credits before 2022 were for titles like Big Mouth or the 2021 indie comedy How It Ends, not projects as heavy as that second-season Christmas episode of The Bear.

What’s exciting, though, is that Ayo Edebiri has used her new exposure from The Bear to return to the world of wacky comedies that she started in. She hasn’t abandoned her origins but rather found new exciting ways to explore such silly material. Among her 2023 roles, for instance, was an appearance in the endlessly absurd sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave while she also had a recurring role in the sitcom Abbott Elementary. It’s a great way to remind long-time fans of this performer of her pre-The Bear work and remind newer fans of her versatility. She can portray somebody making an omelet sprinkled with potato chips in a Chicago eatery, but Ayo Edebiri can also nail a comedic line delivery like nobody’s business.

Among her roles in 2023 comedies is a supporting turn in Theater Camp, an indie film where Edebiri plays the role of Janice. A lady who answered a “help wanted” ad about the camp who has no credentials to teach kids, Janice is just the kind of hysterically under-prepared character Edebiri is so adept at portraying. A scene where Janice is trying to coax her students to explain what the term “stage combat” even means is bound to leave people in stitches thanks to Edebiri’s depiction of a woman gradually being more and more open with her cluelessness. Her deftness with comedy is apparent here while her willingness to appear in a smaller role in Theater Camp demonstrates, much like with her ability to work so well within the cast of The Bear, Edebiri’s strengths inhabiting ensemble casts.

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' and 'Clone High' Feature Edebiri's Impressive Voice Work

A willingness to take on supporting roles and embrace comedic performances that are so different from her most famous role on The Bear has made Ayo Edebiri’s rampant presence in 2023 in pop culture an incredibly welcome sight. However, Edebiri hasn’t just dominated this year’s movies and television through on-screen performances. She’s also been inescapable in the world of voice-over work, both on the big and small screen. In one of the three shorts comprising the series Ayo and Rachel Are Single entitled "The Dating Trends That Put Ghosting to Shame," Ayo Edebiri deftly reveals that much of her comedic power comes from her line deliveries. The specific inflections and pauses she puts on phrases like "I'm...good" are such small details riddled with authentic awkwardness that wring big laughs out of viewers. Her attention to those intricate elements, all without sacrificing the organic humanity of her characters, makes it no surprise that Ayo Edebiri has also excelled as a voice-over performer in 2023 pop culture.

Now, the track record of live-action comedians dabbling in the world of mainstream voice acting has a mixed track record, to say the least. For every Robin Williams and Jack Black that takes to the art form like a glove, there are folks like Jimmy Fallon and Jason Sudeikis that never sound super-natural in their voice-over work. Even a dynamic on-camera performer like Andy Samberg sounds constantly stilted in his voice-over performances across all four Hotel Transylvania movies. Thankfully, Ayo Edebiri has been much livelier and more in line with her live-action performances in her 2023 vocal turns, particularly her hysterical interpretation of April O’Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. In most Ninja Turtles media, April O’Neil can be a fun character, but she’s also often a straight man to the wacky turtle characters and a go-to damsel-in-distress to be rescued (see: the character’s meager presence in the Coming Out of Our Shells tour). The Mutant Mayhem incarnation of April O’Neil takes the character in a much wackier direction, including a lengthy vomiting scene, that gives Ayo Edebiri so much more comedy to work with. The intentionally naturalistic quality of the voice acting in Mutant Mayhem (a byproduct of these actors recording together) even allows Edebiri to inject some of those endearing vocal imperfections that made sketches like “The Dating Trends That Put Ghosting to Shame” so funny.

Edebiri’s been all over the place as a voice actor in 2023, including taking on the role of Harriet Tubman in the revival of Clone High, a small cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and playing a recurring role on Mulligan, a Netflix adult cartoon nobody you likely have not heard of. However, there’s no question that her hilarious work as April O’Neil in Mutant Mayhem is the peak of her 2023 voice-over work. What could’ve just been another instance of an American animated film engaging in stunt celebrity casting instead reinforces Ayo Edebiri’s gifts as an actor. Even given how fun this role is, though, it’s not the pinnacle of Ayo Edebiri’s 2023 acting credits. That honor goes to Josie in the new sex comedy Bottoms.

Ayo Edebiri Is Silly and Awkward With Rachel Sennott in 'Bottoms'

Ayo Edebiri’s Josie is introduced in Bottoms as a high schooler with an arm cast and absolutely zero confidence in her ability to ever get laid. She’s already resigned herself to a life of being a closeted lesbian when one little fib in the principal’s office upends both her own life and the existence of her best pal PJ (Rachel Sennott). The duo is now starting a fight club at their high school as part of a scheme to get closer to the cheerleaders they’re crushing on. It’s a classic comedy movie move, a perfect collection of absurd idiocy to hinge laughs on. Writer/director Emma Seligman certainly comes through on realizing all the wacky potential of this plot and in the process gives Ayo Edebiri so much to work with as a performer.

It cannot be stressed enough just how funny Edebiri is playing the flustered side of Josie. The way she portrays Josie tripping over sentences trying to create believable lies is a comedic gift to behold. Her more down-to-earth qualities also make for a great contrast to the much louder and aggressive PJ. Like so many great comedy movie duos, they’re an obviously mismatched set of humans whose dissonant qualities just make them an even more perfectly entertaining duo. Whether taken on her own terms or considering how she interacts with the other cast members of Bottoms, Edebiri really is phenomenal and hilarious.

‘Bottoms’ Gives Ayo Edebiri the Chance To Be Emotional

In an interesting twist, though, there are a handful of moments in Bottoms where Edebiri also gets to remind people that she’s a gifted dramatic performer. Thankfully, Bottoms is not like many modern R-rated comedies like Strays that get too bogged down in sentimentality and rigid storytelling structures. However, when it’s time for Josie to exhibit vulnerability, Edebiri breaks out her chops from The Bear and delivers the goods. An emotionally despondent moment in a gymnasium where Josie calls out the name of her crush, Isabel (Havana Rose Liu), is especially excellent. Here, Edebiri lends real pain to Josie's delivery of a name that used to bring her so much joy. In a movie that thrives because of its rampant silliness, Edebiri injects tangible layers of sorrow into her performance that remind viewers that she can really do anything.

If all Ayo Edebiri did in 2023 was headline Bottoms, that would be enough to make her one of the standout performers of the year. However, her work for 2023 has gone well beyond just that one riotous sex comedy. Throughout this year, Ayo Edebiri has demonstrated an ability to work well in all kinds of media, from film to television, live-action to animation, and even from more dramatic works like Season 2 of The Bear to wackier material like Bottoms. The projects she’s inhabited have wildly varied, but all along the way, Ayo Edebiri has maintained a high level of quality in her performances that’s been extraordinary to witness. 2023 has been the year of Ayo Edebiri, but it’s doubtful this will be the last year when we’re all celebrating her chops as a performer. Who knows, maybe her 2024 exploits will even include a more prominent role in a revival of Defectives.