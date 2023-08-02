The Big Picture Ayo Edebiri, star of FX's The Bear, is making waves in her career with roles in big-budget films and a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thunderbolts.

Edebiri is excited to work with superstars in Thunderbolts and is eager to learn from them, considering it the best possible scenario for her career.

Thunderbolts is a significant project for Edebiri, as it is a massive cinematic event for Phase 5 of the MCU, but production has been halted due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Fresh off receiving a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her role as Sydney Adamu in FX's hectic work comedy/drama/panic attack in a kitchen, The Bear, one of its stars Ayo Edebiri is on the verge of a major breakthrough in her career. Roles in big budget theatrical releases like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and the raunchy comedy Bottoms from Emma Seligman then followed. Next up for Edebiri is an even bigger fish: the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In January, Edebiri was cast in Thunderbolts in an undisclosed role, just one of a vast number of A-list stars to join Marvel's anti-heroic band of sometimes-villains. In classic Marvel fashion, Edebiri can't talk about her role, who she's playing, or anything remotely newsworthy—just as Marvel like it. That said, she was open to discussing her excitement about learning from the superstars that would be surrounding her on set, which she described as being the "best possible scenario" she could hope for as an actor going forward in her career.

“I love being a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible,” she said in an interview with Backstage magazine. “I’m excited [for ‘Thunderbolts’] because I don’t know; and to me, that’s cool. I feel like those are always the situations that I’ve benefited from the most. If I don’t know what I’m going to learn, that’s the best possible scenario for me.”

The Biggest Project Yet

Thunderbolts will be the biggest project to date for Edebiri to join, considering the scale of the production, the level of the cast and its importance to the MCU, where the movie is being touted as the curtain call for Phase 5, bringing together anti-heroes and villains throughout the Marvel back catalogue in a massive cinematic event for a (planned) summer audience. Filming was due to begin in June, according to star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, but those plans were rapidly up in smoke when news of the Writers Guild of America strike hit in late May, causing production on the movie to be halted until further notice.

In June, Marvel announced the movie would be pushed back from its July 26, 2024 spot to December 20, 2024 as a result of the industrial action, which is currently ongoing—although, the AMPTP have indicated plans to speak with the WGA regarding the strike by the end of this week. Edebiri will be hoping both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are given terms fair to everyone, so she can dive headfirst into her blockbuster future.

Edebiri can currently be seen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as the teen reporter April O'Neil. Check the trailer for the movie down below.