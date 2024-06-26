Over the last decade, Ayo Edebiri has made a name for herself in television and film. After graduating from New York University, she pursued a career in comedy writing, performing stand-up and joining the writing team for Netflix's adult animated comedy, Big Mouth, in 2020. Her breakout role came in The Bear, where she played the ambitious Sydney Adamu.

Since her breakout role, Edebiri has succeeded as a voice actor and received credits in several films and television shows over the last few years. Due to her inexperience, her characters tend to sound less like their own being and just her playing a role. That said, she injects each of them with enough energy to show that she has the potential to improve with time.

7 General Scarpaccio

From 'Mulligan' (2023-)

Close

In the wake of an alien invasion that nearly wiped out the human race, Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon) is chosen as the new president of humanity because he was the one to stop the invasion. Knowing nothing about rebuilding society, Matty builds a cabinet of what he believes to be the brightest minds and most qualified people. His Chief of Staff is a teenage boy named Jayson, who looted a general's uniform from a corpse and now passes himself off as General Scarpaccio.

Jayson's personality is that of a teen with nothing better to do than what he's doing now. He took the job because it lets him shoot guns and launch missiles at Matty's command, and because Matty is an idiot, all he has to do is claim he's a war hero to get rid of any suspicion regarding his age. Edebiri's voicework does a satisfactory job of capturing Jayson's chill attitude, but when put next to veteran voice actors like Phil LaMarr, it shows that she still has a long way to go.

6 Gloria Grant

From 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Image via Sony

On Earth-65B, Gloria Grant formed a band with her fellow students, Mary Jane Wattson (Nicole Delaney), Betty Brant (Antonia Lentini), and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). Unfortunately, Gwen begins to distance herself from the others due to her secret life as Spider-Woman and the death of her best friend, Peter Parker (Jack Quaid). When Glory and the others try to talk to Gwen about her actions, she angrily quits the band.

Glory has a very small role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but it's pivotal to establish Gwen's mental state and set the stage for her growth through the movie. What is seen in Glory isn't too bad: she's a compassionate person who wants to help a friend in need but also isn't afraid of saying exactly what's on her mind. Still, it's too bad she couldn't have had an expanded role, given her extensive history in Spider-Man comics.

5 Harriet Tubman

From 'Clone High' (2023-)

Image from HBO

Born in 2007, Harriet Tubman is part of a second generation of clones of famous historical figures by the United States Government and helps to welcome back the first generation of clones after they were frozen for twenty years. She tries to maintain an upbeat and friendly attitude, but like many clones, the shadow of her famous genetic parent causes her to fear for her future. Her current goal is to keep her grades high and establish herself as a progressive and hard-working individual so that she can one day make it to Hollywood.

Harriet Tubman's design might be the most off-putting out of all the Clone High characters, but her struggles are pretty relatable. The show does a decent job of showing how the expectations of one's family can cause someone to turn to radical solutions to be seen as unique. Her best moments are when stress overtakes her and she goes on a spiral, which allows Edebiri to have some fun filling her voice with concern and anxiety.

Clone High (2023) Release Date May 23, 2023 Creator Bill Lawrence, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Cast Neil Casey , Ayo Edebiri Will Forte , Mitra Jouhari , Phil Lord , Christa Miller Seasons 1

Watch on Max

4 Ham

From 'We Lost Our Human' (2023)