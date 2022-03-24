Seth Rogen has joined Aziz Ansari's directorial debut. Searchlight Pictures has announced that Rogen has been cast in the upcoming film Being Mortal. Ansari will also star in the film, along with Bill Murray.

Rogen's previous work includes 2020's American Pickle (directed by Brandon Trost), 2019's Zeroville (directed by James Franco), and Long Shot (directed by Jonathan Levine). He has also been cast in director Steven Spielberg's upcoming film The Fabelmans, which will also star Michelle Williams. The character that Rogen will be playing in the film has not yet been announced. Who Ansari and Murray will play in the film has also not yet been announced.

In addition to directing, Ansari also wrote the film's screenplay. He is well-known for playing Tom Haverford in NBC's comedy series Parks and Recreation (which ran from 2009-2015). He also stars in the Netflix series Master of None as Dev Shah, which he also co-created with Alan Yang, and has directed several episodes of. He will also be a producer for the film. "Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and, with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humor and pathos," Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield previously said about the film. "We're thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut which is long overdue, and of course working with the genius Bill Murray once again." The film is based on the 2014 non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande. The book followed Gawande on his life and career as a surgeon, and helping patients through medicine. In the book, Gawande also shared his thoughts on hospice and that medicine should be used to help ease the terminally ill into their passing. The book went on to become a New York Times bestseller. An episode of the PBS investigative documentary series Frontline was based on the book and aired in February 2015. Gawande co-wrote the episode with director Thomas Jennings. Youree Henley will be a producer for the film. Searchlight Pictures' Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey will oversee the film. Filming is scheduled to being in April.

Being Mortal is scheduled to be released in theaters in 2023. In the meantime, fans can see Rogen in the series Pam & Tommy, which is currently available to stream on Hulu.

