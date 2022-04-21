Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut, Being Mortal, Deadline reports. The unspecified complaint wasn’t made against Ansari, who is working with his producing partner Youree Henley and Searchlight on how to move forward.

The complaint was filed last week, and the Disney-owned Searchlight is currently investigating the matter. Production was initially halted for three days, before being suspended. This is a significant step; it costs money to pump the breaks on a film that potentially has costs running into the millions, and a studio wouldn't make such a decision lightly.

Starring Ansari, Bill Murray, and Seth Rogen Being Mortal had entered principal photography on March 28 and was reportedly halfway through production. The film is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.

RELATED: Aziz Ansari to Direct and Star in Comedic Drama Alongside Bill Murray

Deadline says that the cast and crew received the following letter informing them about the suspension, and cited insiders as saying that the complaint isn’t COVID-related.

Dear Being Mortal Cast and Crew, We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update. Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share. Searchlight Pictures

This comes amid Ansari’s efforts to reinstate himself as a viable writer-director-actor in Hollywood after he spent several years out of the limelight following his MeToo scandal. He was accused by a woman of sexual misconduct in January 2018, which he denied. The case was debated for its nuances, with many arguing that Ansari’s actions didn’t constitute misconduct, while others said that it did. Following the incident, Ansari retooled his acclaimed Netflix series, Master of None, and took on a predominantly behind-the-scenes role in the show’s spinoff third season, Master of None: Moments in Love, which premiered last year. He has also released two Netflix standup specials, Aziz Ansari: Right Now and Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian, during this time.

Being Mortal was expected to be released sometime in 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

'Dual' Ending Explained: Was It All Worth It?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rahul Malhotra (305 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra