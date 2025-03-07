Of all locations in the wizarding world, the mere mention of Azkaban—Britain’s sole wizarding prison in the Harry Potter series—is enough to strike fear into the hearts of witches and wizards, and that’s without even knowing its complete, horrifying history. First introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, when Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint) watch as Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) is taken to Azkaban for being accused of opening the Chamber, the prison’s foreboding aura is established immediately.
Guarded by the notorious Dementors and located in the middle of the North Sea, Azkaban’s history is typically marked by the people who have escaped it, like Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), Barty Crouch Jr. (David Tennant), and Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter), but the prison’s 600-year history is darker and far more disturbing than anything the Harry Potter books and films have shown.