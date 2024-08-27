The Big Picture Horror films have been leveraging silence for increased intensity, as seen in A Quiet Place and Bird Box.

Azrael centers around a post-rapture world where staying silent is crucial for survival and vengeance.

Samara Weaving stars as Azrael, a badass fighting for her life against an evil presence in the film.

The last few years have seen an uptick in horror films leaning into the power of silence. Franchises like A Quiet Place and Bird Box have built their stories around the characters’ life-saving need to stay silent, which in turn allows the actors to deliver more from their facial expressions. The latest movie to go down this alley will be E.L. Katz’s (Cheap Thrills) Azrael which features one of our favorite rising scream queens, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), in the leading role. Today, Collider is thrilled to share some exclusive images from the film, which arrives in cinemas on September 27, that showcase Weaving’s titular character as an absolute badass set on survival and vengeance.

Set in a post-rapture world that’s forced to remain silent, Katz’s latest horror film is just as much a survival tale as it is a genre flick. It follows a young woman named Azrael (Weaving) who has finally broken free of an authoritarian community just to be tracked down and dragged back kicking and not screaming. Her reason for escape — aside from the obvious — is that she’s been chosen as the sacrifice to satiate an evil presence. But the leaders of this community have picked the wrong one, as Azrael will fight tooth and nail for her survival. Along with Weaving, the blood-soaked movie features an ensemble that includes Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman 2021), Vic Carmen Sonne (In the Blood), Vincent Willestrand (The Unknown Soldier), and more.

Our exclusive images will pull viewers into the dark, forested depths of Azrael, as Weaving’s character fights for her life. A few of the shots show Azrael scared out of her gourd, but two capture her blood-covered face, ready to raise hell, with one even displaying a determined look with a machete in her hand. Also featured in the lineup is a painting that centers a blonde woman in a circle with sinister-looking figures on the outside, while others capture the malevolent presence lurking amidst the trees.

Samara Weaving Calls ‘Azrael’ Her Most “Intense” Film Yet

Close

Earlier this year, Azrael celebrated its world premiere at SXSW alongside a slew of other incredible titles. Catching up with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Weaving stoked the flames of excitement for her latest project and also opened up about how this was likely her most difficult shoot yet.

“Emotionally I just prepared heaps. We would talk and we’d be like, ‘This is gonna be bad. It’s gonna be intense and it’s gonna be gnarly, but we have to just make it fun and not take it too seriously and just be silly.’”’

You can see how everything comes together when Azrael arrives in cinemas on September 27 and check out our exclusive lineup of images above.