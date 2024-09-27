Samara Weaving continues to prove herself as a true contender for the modern-day scream queen with her new horror film, Azrael. The Ready or Not star's latest sees her team-up with IFC Films and Shudder for this new horror extravaganza that features a post-apocalyptic twist. Not only that, but Azrael also takes place in a world where all of its characters are entirely mute, making it something of a silent film.

Weaving's titular character of Azrael is forced against her will to be a human sacrifice to a supernatural force (which oddly enough isn't all too dissimilar to what her character of Grace went through in Ready or Not). Just before she is fed to the deadly creatures of the forest, Azrael is successfully able to make a daring escape, kickstarting a horrific version of cat and mouse from both her captors and the mysterious monsters. Want to learn more about the upcoming horror film and its cast, trailer, release date, and more? Here is everything you need to know about Samara Weaving's Azrael.

6 When Is 'Azrael' Coming Out?

Image via IFC

The hunt begins when Azrael officially debuts in theaters on Friday, September 27, 2024, just a few days before the notoriously spooky month of October officially gets underway. Azrael may be the only new theatrical horror film releasing that day, but it will be released alongside a pretty stacked weekend for the end of September. Also releasing on September 27th are Francis Ford Coppola's notorious passion project Megalopolis, the more family-friendly animated film The Wild Robot, and the World War II biopic Lee. All of those films will be going up against the recent king of the box office, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which has held the top spot ever since it was released several weeks ago.

5 Is 'Azrael' Releasing in Theaters?

Image via Mossbank

Despite being a Shudder production, Azrael will be debuting exclusively in theaters on September 27th. Shudder is best known for being a reputable streaming platform that specializes exclusively in horror-related content, such as the found-footage talk show film Late Night with the Devil and the holly jolly Christmas parody It's a Wonderful Knife. Both of those films made their way to Shudder not long after their theatrical run ended, so it's reasonable to assume that Azrael will be hitting the streaming platform sooner rather than later.

4 Does 'Azrael' Have a Trailer?

The official trailer for Azrael begins in a practically deserted forest during the post-apocalypse. As the trailer describes, the film may take place in the wake of the Rapture - the biblical event where the most faithful members of humanity disappear to live in paradise while the rest are left to live out their days on Earth. We quickly meet Azrael as she's strapped to a chair by a group of men, who then perform a sort of ritual to summon a mysterious humanoid creature. Before she has to face the beast, Azrael manages to escape, with the arm of the chair she was strapped to even functioning as a makeshift weapon. Will that be enough to evade the cultists and monsters that are now relentlessly pursuing her? Only time will tell.

3 Who Stars in 'Azrael'?

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Leading the cast of Azrael is Samara Weaving, who, fun fact, is the niece of The Matrix star Hugo Weaving. She's clearly following in her uncle's footsteps with a prestigious and well-deserved acting career, particularly in the horror genre. Ready or Not is arguably her most well-known horror entry, with her expertly balancing drama and humor for the horror-comedy. Other notable roles from Weaving include The Babysitter, Babylon, and Scream VI.

Weaving described the filming of Azrael as one of the most difficult yet rewarding experiences of her career during a SXSW interview with Collider:

"I thought the biggest challenge was the obvious one, that no one speaks. So it’s all physical, and how to capture a scene without any dialogue. But that ended up being so wonderful and such a great challenge because, actually, we say so much without saying anything, and that's usually the most important things, you know, said without words. “The weather was the thing I thought was gonna be awful, but wardrobe was good to me. I remember I wore so many layers. I wore like eight layers. My little head would pop out of layers of thermals. On weekends when we’d go hang out, people would be like, ‘Have you shrunken?’ And I'm like, ‘Yeah, no, that's just miles of moleskin padding to keep me warm.”

Other notable cast members in Azrael are:

Holiday star Vic Carmen Sonne as Miriam

star as Miriam Candyman star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Kenan

star as Kenan The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki star Eero Milonoff as Luther

star as Luther The Hunt star Sebastian Bull as Isaac

star as Isaac November star Rea Lest as Liesl

star as Liesl Violent Night star Phong Giang as Sevrin

star as Sevrin Lioness star Katariina Unt as Josefine

2 What Is 'Azrael' About?

Image via IFC

The official plot synopsis of Azrael reads as follows:

Many years following the apocalypse, a devout cult of mute zealots hunts down Azrael (Samara Weaving), a young woman who escaped her own imprisonment- and she will stop at nothing to ensure her own survival.

1 Who is Making 'Azrael'?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Azrael is being directed by E.L. Katz, who has plenty of experience with the television side of the horror genre thanks to shows like Scream: The TV Series, Swamp Thing, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Katz also directed two episodes of Peacock's recently released Teacup. Azrael was also written by Simon Barrett, the same screenwriter behind You're Next, V/H/S, and The Guest.

Azrael will also feature:

Music by Tóti Guðnason (Lamb)

(Lamb) Cinematography by Mart Taniel (November)

(November) Editing by Ben Baudhuin (Happy Death Day 2U)

(Happy Death Day 2U) Production design by Carlos Laszlo (Spree)

(Spree) Art direction by Kaia Tungal (Birthday Girl)

(Birthday Girl) Costume design by Jaanus Vahtra (Compartment Number 6)

Azrael debuts in theaters on September 27, 2024, and you can purchase your tickets using the link below:

