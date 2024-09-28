Samara Weaving's reputation as a modern-day scream queen continues to grow, with her breakout performance in the hit horror comedy Ready or Not almost instantly making her a star. Ever since, the eyes of the horror world have been glued to her next moves, with her subsequent work in 2020's Babysitter: Killer Queen and later Scream VI further cementing her powerhouse potential.

However, it's 2024's Azrael, a dialogue-lite action horror from Cheap Thrills' E.L. Katz, that seems to be catching the most attention, with Weaving ready to dust off her ability to run, hide, and fight in a tale focused primarily on those three actions. So, without further ado, and with excitement building for one of the spooky season's first big outings, here's a look at how you can watch Azrael.

Is 'Azrael' Available on Streaming?

As mentioned previously, Azrael is a product of horror streamer Shudder and will make its way to the platform at some point in the future. An exact release date for this is not yet known, and will likely rely on the success or lack thereof of the movie in theaters. Alas, movies such as Late Night with the Devil and the frightening Christmas parody It's a Wonderful Knife started life in theaters and found a home on Shudder soon after, so it is fair to assume that streaming fans might not have to wait too long to catch Azrael at home.

When Was 'Azrael' Released?

You can feast your eyes on Weaving back in horror action officially on Friday, September 27, 2024. This date also marks the theatrical arrival of two other major titles this month, with Francis Ford Coppola's controversial Megalopolis and the brand-new DreamWorks animation that has everyone talking, The Wild Robot, making its way to US theater screens.

Is 'Azrael' in Theaters?

Yes! Despite being a product of streamer Shudder, Azrael will be available to watch on the big screen - a fate befitting of a scream queen like Weaving. The movie is to be theatrically released by IFC Films after first making its debut at this year's SXSW festival on March 9.

Watch the 'Azrael' Trailer

Released on August 19, the official trailer for Azrael is available to watch above. A tense, fright-fueled teaser, the trailer first showcases the creepy forest landscape that will engulf the titular Azrael's desperate flee. When we first meet our hero, she's strapped to a chair and surrounded by members of a horrifying cult. However, those who know Weaving's scream queens know she isn't one to give up, with the breaking of the chair and a quick escape leading to a stomach-churning game of cat-and-mouse with the consequences consistently fatal. An official synopsis for the movie reads,

"Many years following the apocalypse, a devout cult of mute zealots hunts down Azrael (Samara Weaving), a young woman who escaped her own imprisonment- and she will stop at nothing to ensure her own survival."

Perhaps the most enticing aspect of this heartstopping trailer is Weaving's performance, with the movie's lack of dialogue and regular solitude with its hero an acting task even the very best would struggle to complete. At SXSW 2024, Collider's Perri Nemiroff had the chance to sit down with the team behind Azrael, including Weaving, who shed some light on the challenges faced during this filming:

"I thought the biggest challenge was the obvious one, that no one speaks. So it’s all physical, and how to capture a scene without any dialogue. But that ended up being so wonderful and such a great challenge because, actually, we say so much without saying anything, and that's usually the most important things, you know, said without words." "The weather was the thing I thought was gonna be awful, but wardrobe was good to me. I remember I wore so many layers. I wore like eight layers. My little head would pop out of layers of thermals. On weekends when we’d go hang out, people would be like, ‘Have you shrunken?’ And I'm like, ‘Yeah, no, that's just miles of moleskin padding to keep me warm."

Azrael looks, based on its trailer alone, to be a smart, inviting addition to a strong Halloween lineup for 2024. A spine-chilling premise, one of horror's most exciting young actresses, and a story full of thrilling potential; Azrael has what appears to be the recipe for a hit. In fact, if early critical reception is to be followed, the movie ticks all of those boxes and more, with Collider's Matt Donato writing in his review:

"Weaving continues to be one of my favorite working genre actors, especially in spaces where she can unleash a patented furiousness specific to her talents. This is her showcase, and a formidable one at that. Katz's ability to add pops of harrowing escapist chills and blood-soaked accents of obscene brutality is not ignored, bringing much-needed injections of energy to Barrett's hushed approach. Azrael is both familiar and unique, blending genre comforts with a risky idea. Luckily, it all works, paying off a relatively massive gamble that benefits from Samara Weaving's star power."