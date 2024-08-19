The Big Picture No dialogue in the world of Azrael sets the stage for a terrifying chase between a young woman and her captors.

Director E.L. Katz, known for tense atmospheres, brings his skills to Azrael as Samara Weaving fights for survival.

The new trailer teases a horrifying community, action-packed sequences, and a sacrifice to an evil entity in the forest.

The first trailer for Azrael has been released. This new horror story produced by IFC Films will take place in a world where no one can speak. The titular character will be portrayed by Samara Weaving, as the young woman attempts to escape from the mysterious, devout community who kept her captive. If they manage to get a hold on Azrael again, the protagonist will be sacrificed to an evil entity who lives in the forest. The stage has been set for Azrael's quest for survival.

Azrael was directed by E.L. Katz, the filmmaker who previously worked on Small Crimes. The crime story starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau proved that the director knows how to handle tense atmospheres, a skill that will be on display once Azrael realizes what she'll be up against. Katz also directed A is for Amateur, a horror short that was featured in the ABCs of Death 2 anthology. The screenplay for Azrael was written by Simon Barrett. The screenwriter previously worked on this year's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The cast of Azrael will also include Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Vic Carmen Sonne and Katariina Unt. The new trailer for the upcoming movie gives audiences their first glimpse at the horrifying community that kidnapped the titular character. Considering that no one in the world of the upcoming feature will be able to speak, the only sound that will be heard in the forest from time to time will be the cries of the creature that demands Azrael's sacrifice. The trailer also reveals action sequences that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Samara Weaving's Latest Projects

Samara Weaving is ready to dive deep into the world of Azrael, but the performer has been busy with a wide variety of projects in recent years. Weaving was previously seen as Laura Crane in Scream VI, the sequel that followed Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tam Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) as they tried to get away from Ghostface. Weaving also starred as Constance Moore in Babylon. The movie written and directed by Damien Chazelle went to receive three nominations at the Academy Awards.

But the title that established Samara Weaving as an acclaimed scream queen was Ready or Not. The comedy directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet allowed the actress to shine as Grace. Weaving's first leading role on the big screen had her stepping into the shoes of Grace, a bride who realizes that she married into a family that made a deal with the devil. A few years after starring in Ready or Not, Weaving is looking to establish another major role in her career thanks to Azrael.

You can check out the new trailer for Azrael above, before the movie premieres in theaters on September 27.