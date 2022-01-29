Playstation has released a trailer for the upcoming game Aztech Forgotten Gods. The trailer gives a look at some of the gameplay, while also giving a release date for it. The game is being both developed and published by Lienzo.

The trailer begins with a voice saying they were dormant for years, and now they're free. The sphere shown while he is saying this may be what was containing them, and the voice may be one of the forgotten gods. We then see many of the gods awakening, and are then shown main character Achtli. The trailer switches to some gameplay, showing some of the things Achtli can do with her massive right arm, such as being able to use it to propel her to an enemy, and being able to shoot projectiles from it. The rest of the trailer shows her fighting against some of the various gods that will be in the game.

Image via Aztech Forgotten Gods

Aztech Forgotten Gods is an action adventure game that revolves around Achtli. One day her and her mother Nantsin go on an unsanctioned dig. During it, they accidentally discharge an ancient energy cell that awakens massive gods that want to destroy the city. She will battle the forgotten gods using their own power in the form of an ancient artifact called the Lightkeeper, while uncovering the truth about the Mesoamerican metropolis she lives in. From what we can see in the trailer, we will be able to use a variety of abilities using this artifact, though it's not clear yet how new abilities will be unlocked.

The game also looks to give a new look at Aztec lore, taking place in a world where the Aztec empire was never conquered, allowing it to flourish into a hyper-advanced civilization. This created a metropolis that while having all of this technology, remains rooted in ancient tradition.

The game is set to launch on March 10, 2022, and will be available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. You can check out the release date announcement trailer below.

