HBO Max has greenlit an all-new two-part supernatural romance special that is currently going by the working title B-Loved with Peyton List (Cobra Kai) in the starring role. The two-part event is set to release on HBO Max on Valentine's Day 2023.

B-Loved is written by Black List Nicholl Fellowship winner, Cesar Vitale and will be directed by Emily Ting (Tall Girl 2). The story of the two-part special follows a free-spirited teenage ghost named Bea, played by List. When a boy named Cole moves to town and into the house that Bea has been inhabiting for the last 100 years, the two form a special bond thanks to a magical ring that allows Cole to see Bea. Together, they will discover what it means to be alive again as well as what it means to let go. “I’ve played a lot of amazing characters and really grown with them over the years,” said List. “I’m looking forward to adding clever ghost girl from the 1920s. Even though she is from a different century, I think the feeling of having your first crush transcends time, and I hope the story of Cole and Bea resonates today.”

Amy Friedman, head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros., also provided a statement about the upcoming special, saying, “Peyton List and Emily Ting are the dream duo for this special. They both bring humor, boldness, and humanity to the teenager experience. Partnering with Tamara Rothenberg and Endeavor Content, along with Wonder Worldwide, on this project creates the perfect opportunity for us to speak to and serve a more inclusive girl audience.”

The special is executive produced by Mark Burton, Aaron Parry, Tracy K. Price, William Andrew, Ryan Malachowsky, and Jill Sanford. The special is being produced by Endeavor Content and Wonder Worldwide. “The amazingly talented Peyton List and Emily Ting bring this romantic, emotional story to life in so many empowering and inclusive ways,” said Tamara Rothenberg, Senio Vice President of Family and Young Adult content at Endeavor Content. “We are excited to collaborate with Amy Friedman and the fabulous HBO Max team, whose passion, enthusiasm, and shared commitment to our vision confirmed that this was the right home for B-Loved. Along with Mark Burton and our Wonder Worldwide partners, we can’t wait for families to enjoy this innovative and uplifting special event together.” Mark Burton, CEO of Wonder Worldwide, also provided a statement, saying:

Beyond developing this charmed screenplay with the talented Cesar Vitale, we are thrilled that Peyton List, along with our incredible director Emily Ting, will bring this magical special event to life. Amy Friedman and her thoughtful, engaged, and committed teams' alignment with our vision, made it clear that HBO Max was the only home for 'B-Loved!' Together with Tamara Rothenberg and our good friends and partners at Endeavor Content, we are excited for families to enjoy this Valentine's Day treat together!

B-Loved will arrive on HBO Max on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023. You can read the synopsis of the special down below.

In 'B-Loved', Bea is an adventurous, funny, curious teenager who also happens to be a host from the 1920s trapped in present day. Though she might find herself getting into precarious situations at times, she loves to explore unknown places. Bea gives her heart passionately to the things she loves, and with the help of new friend Cole, she starts to experience the world again.

