From hilariously epic titles to over-the-top fight scenes, action B-movies and their stars are a cinematic genre all their own. Originating during the Golden Age of Hollywood, B-movies were the second film in a double feature, designed to support the major motion picture on the same bill. Today, they are stand-alone movies, affectionately defined by their low budgets and "you get what you pay for" mentality. The features consistently frequent the "looked so good, but were so bad" lists but are still wildly entertaining for their target audience. Over the decades, as the genre earned a cult-like following, B-movies have produced a catalog of notable action stars.

Whether they've moved on to A-list projects or remained happily ingrained in the B-movie culture, these action stars earned a reputation for being the best at movies that weren't the best. And when the stars align (pun intended), fans go wild over the features where their favorite B-movie royalty crossover and co-star together. The best action stars of this genre of filmmaking range from ex-cons turned actors to seasoned martial artists continuing to perfect their craft onscreen, and for many, the depth of their work has made them pop-culture icons.

10 Michael Jai White

Most Memorable Role: Al Simmons in 'Spawn'

A modern-day martial arts icon, Michael Jai White is the ultimate triple threat when it comes to action stars. He's written, directed, and acted in several martial arts B-movies, making him a legend in the genre. With a lifetime dedication to martial arts training, holding multiple black belts in several disciplines, like Kyokushin, Taekwondo, and Kobudo, White frequently choreographs many of his action sequences.

After his breakthrough role as Mike Tyson in HBO's 1995 movie Tyson, White shattered cinematic boundaries two years later when he became the first African-American to play a major comic book superhero as Al Simmons in Spawn. He's starred in major features like playing the mobster Gambol in The Dark Knight and Jax Briggs in the TV series Mortal Kombat: Legacy. His filmography is over 100 credits long, with a majority of B-title action flicks like Blood and Bone, multiple films in the Never Back Down series, and S.W.A.T: Under Siege. His authenticity when it comes to action movies is why the genre continues to support his films and why he works with casting real UFC fighters in his films.

9 Danny Trejo

Most Memorable Role: Machete in 'Machete'

An icon in more ways than one, Danny Trejo went from a former prison inmate to an action movie legend. Having won two prison boxing titles while serving time in San Quentin, Trejo transferred his skills to the Runaway Train film set, training and preparing actors for the boxing scenes. Trejo caught the eye of the film's director, who eventually cast him as the "Boxer" opposite Eric Roberts.

He's known for his major roles as the titular character in Machete and Machete Kills, a franchise whose third installment, Machete Kills Again...in Space, remains highly anticipated. Trejo's other memorable characters include those in From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado, and Spy Kids. With a tough and weathered exterior, Trejo is capable of playing the hero, villain, or supporting character in any action flick. Despite a career in low-budget action movies, Trejo has also made dozens of TV appearances in popular dramas and children's series. He's no classically trained actor, but he's made a career out of playing bada** characters in every title.

8 Scott Adkins

Most Memorable Role: Yuri Boyka in the 'Undisputed' Franchise

With a resume full of B-movies, Scott Adkins is one of the best modern-day action stars. He's a British actor mainly known for his role in the Undisputed franchise. However, Adkins has made appearances in A-list movies like The Bourne Ultimatum, Zero Dark Thirty, and Doctor Strange. John Wick: Chapter 4 co-star Keanu Reeves labeled Adkins as a "real martial artist" compared to actors like himself, who are considered "movie martial artists." Adkins is skilled in disciplines including Taekwondo, Judo, Karate, Krav Maga, Muay Thai, and several others.

He got his start in 1998 and, over the course of two decades, has written, produced, and done stunt work for various titles. Severely underrated, he is a martial artist with dozens of credits as a B-movie leading man and supporting roles in big-budget hits. Adkins is also one of the many action heavies that starred in The Expendables 2. Despite an illustrious career in the straight-to-video B-movie genre, Adkins has yet to secure a leading man role in an A-list action feature.

7 Dominic Purcell

Most Memorable Role: Lincoln Burrows in 'Prison Break'

While he's had a successful TV career with series like John Doe and the Emmy-nominated Prison Break, Dominic Purcell has also made his career as a B-movie action star. Before his leading role in Prison Break, Purcell starred in numerous supporting roles in notable action movies like Equilibrium, Mission Impossible II, and Blade: Trinity.

Despite his television success, with guest spots on major series and core casting in series like DC's Legends of Tomorrow, however, didn't translate Purcell into a blockbuster A-list leading role; instead, he stepped into B-movies like House of the Rising Sun, Ice Soldiers, Assault on Wall Street, and Gridlocked. Despite his action background, Purcell is not one of the dozens of B-list stars with a recurring role in The Expendables franchise.

6 Robert Z'Dar

Most Memorable Role: Matt Cordell in 'Maniac Cop'

Prior to his legendary B-movie star status, Robert Z'Dar was a musician for a Chicago-based rock band. His acting career started in the mid-80s, culminating in a career over 120 projects long. His most famous role is that of Matt Cordell, the titular villain in the Maniac Cop franchise, a series about a dangerous killer posing as a police officer terrorizing the citizens of New York City. His recognizable appearance garnered a fan base that supported Z'Dar's B-movie career, which dabbled in just about every genre with both leading and supporting roles across the board.

In the true B-movie fashion of movie titles that sound fake but are real, Z'Dar's filmography includes dozens, like Dragonfight, Naturally Bad, Guns of El Chupacabra (this is a whole franchise of its own), and Deeflowered. His career fits the bill for the films that are "so bad, they're good" label and to his fans, not just "good," but epic. As many B-movie stars get the opportunity to do, during his career, he also starred alongside Hollywood's rising action stars Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell in 1989's Tango & Cash.

5 Steven Seagal

Most Memorable Role: Casey Ryback in 'Under Siege'

A divisive, questionable, and somewhat controversial actor once the camera stops rolling, there's still no denying the B-movie status Steven Seagal established throughout his career. Over his lifetime, he earned black belts in martial arts disciplines like Aikido, Judo, Kendo, and Karate. Known for his slicked-back ponytail and devastating strike, Seagal's name is always in the conversation when it comes to this genre of B-movies.

His filmography is almost exclusively low-budget action movies, with over 50 titles on his resume. The consistent high-volume turnout of straight-to-DVD movies over a short span is yet another feather in Seagal's B-movie star cap. The martial artist made a career out of playing law enforcement or military characters in one form or another. During a hiatus from movie roles, Seagal went to reality TV with his series Steven Seagal: Lawman where Seagal and a film crew followed law enforcement officers as they investigated crimes.

4 David Carradine

Most Memorable Role: Snake Charmer in 'Kill Bill'

Coming from an acting family, David Carradine forged his own path, establishing his name as one of the most notable B-movie action stars. He started his career in the early 1960s with single-episode roles on various TV series. His longest-running series came in 1972 with his role as Caine in Kung Fu, which later became its own popular B-action-style franchise with spin-off series, feature films, and TV movies. His role in the original series earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination and inspired what would become a life-long passion for martial arts. Carradine would go on to star in instructional videos teaching Tai Chi and Qi Gong exercises.

Director Quentin Tarantino gave Carradine a chance to return to his martial arts roots in the role he's best known for, Bill, aka Snake Charmer, in the Kill Bill franchise. Carradine achieved what any actor - B-movie or A-list - can hope for: career longevity. Besides the cult classic features, Carradine's impressive resume includes over 200 projects over six decades.

3 Dolph Lundgren

Most Memorable Role: Ivan Drago in 'Rocky IV'

After Rocky IV put him on the map, Dolph Lundgren stepped into the action genre and never looked back. He has over 90 titles on his resume, the overwhelming majority of B action movies. Lundgren discovered martial arts during his teen years, training in Judo before switching to the traditional Japanese style of Karate. He'd go on to compete after his military service, losing four out of his first five fights. If anyone can understand the underdog character in a B-movie action flick, it's Lundgren.

When talking about action movie stars, Lundgren's name is always brought to the table. He succeeds in playing the protagonist, but is seriously fun to watch as the brute antagonist. His career has always remained in friendly competition with other legendary action stars. He returned to co-starring alongside Stallone in The Expendables franchise and even starred in a modern-day sequel to Schwarzenegger's famous comedy with Kindergarten Cop 2.

2 Chuck Norris

Most Memorable Role: Cordell Walker in 'Walker: Texas Ranger'

He is the man, the myth, and the legend in pop culture. His martial arts and aura of bada**ness inspired a whole genre of "dad jokes," but Chuck Norris is truly one of the greatest action stars in movie history. The TV series inspired by an earlier Norris film, Walker, Texas Ranger catapulted him into his most iconic role, with 196 episodes airing from 1993 to 2001; however, Norris starred in dozens of action flicks demonstrating his devastatingly famous roundhouse kick.

Over his career, he starred alongside Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon and on the all-star list of action heroes in The Expendables 2. His other B-titles include Hero and the Terror, Invasion U.S.A., and Breaker Breaker. There's no denying for audiences that Norris is not only action movie royalty but also a satirical star of an entire joke genre.

1 Jean-Claude Van Damme

Most Memorable Role: Kurt Sloane in the 'Kickboxer' Franchise

In every excellent way possible, Jean-Claude Van Damme is the ultimate B-movie star. He's an accomplished martial artist best known for his leading role in the Kickboxer franchise. Throughout his life, Van Damme has studied many forms of martial arts, including Karate, Taekwondo, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. Die-hard B-movie action lovers have seen all his features and regard him as the best in the business. Van Damme has starred alongside many of the greatest action stars in multiple genre titles.

Van Damme is known for his spin kicks, splits, and roundhouse kicks, among the dozens of fight sequences filmed over his four-decades-long career. In true B-movie style, some of his best-titled action flicks include A Pound of Flesh, Maximum Risk, and Kill 'Em All, also starring in a pair of Street Fighter movies. Decades later, Van Damme continues to unapologetically produce, write, and star in B-movies, making him truly the G.O.A.T of the genre.

