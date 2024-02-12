Sure, horror movies might occupy the same space as Westerns and musicals in that it's one group of films some people will dismiss because of the genre alone. Maybe that's understandable, to some extent, if certain people don't want to feel uneasy or scared while watching a movie, but those people would also be missing out on some great stuff (and might actually like more light-hearted horror fare). Horror fans seem to pick up the slack, in any event, because those who love horror really love horror, and the genre's prevalence means that plenty of filmmakers and actors have had their careers defined by the genre.

What follows are some of the most noteworthy horror movie actors of all time, many of them appearing in so many titles because, much of the time, the horror movies they starred in were quickly made and/or B-movie affairs. A B-movie might sound worse than an ordinary movie, but there are different levels of quality within the realm of B-movies. Perhaps something being a B-movie is more of a vibe or feel than it is a reflection of quality or passion dedicated to its making. In any event, the following actors have excelled within the horror genre, being in plenty of scary movies of all levels of quality, and are ranked below based on just how many they've been in (going by Letterboxd's standards of what movies belong to the horror genre).

10 Dick Miller

Horror movies: 31

Dick Miller might not be a household name, but he's the kind of legendary actor who showed up in so many different things that it's likely you've seen him at least once, even if you didn't realize it. His status as a B-movie legend likely kicked off thanks to his frequent collaborations with producer/director Roger Corman, who's understandably considered to be one of the most prominent figures within the realm of independent/low-budget cinema and B-movies, and much of what he made and produced belonged to the horror genre.

Corman gave many directors their first big break, one of them being Joe Dante, whom Miller became just as associated with, having roles in countless films directed by Dante. Some of these were horror movies, and they rank among the best-known that Dick Miller ever starred in, with roles in films such as 1981's The Howling and the 1984 horror/comedy/Christmas classic, Gremlins.

9 Bruce Campbell

Horror movies: 31

Yes, there’s an argument to be made that Bruce Campbell has transcended the world of B-movies, as has the iconic Evil Dead series, in a way. The first film was undeniably a B-movie, and while its sequels (Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness) had a little more by way of production value, they still carried the anarchic and DIY spirit found in the first movie, largely thanks to what a dynamic duo Campbell and the trilogy’s director, Sam Raimi, turned out to be.

If they’re B-movies, then their popularity has exceeded their status as silly/low-budget horror flicks, because you’d be hard-pressed to find a fan of old-school horror who doesn’t love most – if not all – of this trilogy. Beyond the Evil Dead series, Campbell has had plenty of cameos and small roles in all sorts of low-budget horror movies, and has managed to star in one every now and then, as exemplified by the compellingly bizarre 2002 film, Bubba Ho-tep.

8 Donald Pleasence

Horror movies: 44

Donald Pleasence was one of those always reliable character actors who could show up and excel in just about any kind of movie on any sort of scale. Indeed, his versatility meant he even had roles in some very large movies, including a memorable one in 1963’s The Great Escape, where he was one part of a hugely impressive ensemble cast (and no one would call that nearly three-hour prisoner-of-war film a B-movie, nor a horror film, even if it is quite intense in parts).

But today, it is in the world of B-horror where Pleasence is perhaps most well-remembered, especially because of his recurring role as Dr. Sam Loomis in the hugely popular Halloween series, appearing in five of the series’ films. There were plenty of other horror movies Pleasence appeared in, but the most notable outside the Halloween movies would have to be Phenomena, which is one of Dario Argento’s most bizarre – and overall best – films.

7 Vincent Price

Horror movies: 51

It feels sacrilegious, in a way, to rank Vincent Price behind anyone when it comes to listing icons of low-budget horror, but the fact remains that while he was in an impressive 51 titles classifiable as horror (by Letterboxd’s standards), that puts him behind a few others. Perhaps his impact feels greater – or even the greatest – because he tended to be front-and-center of many of these horror movies, rather than being a supporting player. He was used quite frequently, for example, by the aforementioned Roger Corman.

Regardless of a film’s quality, Price was the sort of actor who always committed wholeheartedly to the role, meaning that more often than not, he’s the best part of the overall film he appears in. One of his more notable movies would be the 1958 version of The Fly, though better starring roles of his can be found in a range of horror films, like House of Wax, The Masque of the Red Death, and House of Usher, to name just a few.

6 Bela Lugosi

Horror movies: 66

Even if he’d only ever played the titular role in 1931’s Dracula and never gone near the horror genre again, Bela Lugosi would still probably be something of an icon as far as classic horror movies go. The original 1931 Universal Dracula movie kick-started an inconsistent though still legendary franchise, yet somewhat surprisingly, Lugosi only ever reprised the role in Bud Abbott and Lou Costello Meet Frankenstein.

In the Frankenstein series, Lugosi played Ygor/Igor twice, and he even played Frankenstein’s Monster once, in 1943’s Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man. Beyond these recognizable series, Bela Lugosi showed up time and again in a host of quickly made yet usually charming horror B-movies, the most infamous of those being the now-cult classic Plan 9 from Outer Space, rightly held up as Edward D. Wood Jr.’s magnum opus.

5 Tom Savini

Horror movies: 71

Deservedly considered a legend among B-movie aficionados, Tom Savini is most well-known for his excellent make-up/effects work (as perhaps best showcased in gory zombie movies), but he’s also popped up in plenty of small roles here and there, too. He’s so closely tied to the horror genre that according to Letterboxd, he’s appeared, in some capacity, in more than 70.

And sure, these include cameos or very brief roles, particularly when he was involved with the film for make-up more so than acting (as seen in Dawn of the Dead, where he plays “Motorcycle Rider,” and Day of the Dead, where he plays “Zombie with Scarf”). Savini has also shown up in a few (somewhat) more contemporary films that have a B-movie spirit while enjoying a slightly beefier budget than B-movies of old; see Planet Terror and From Dusk Till Dawn for two examples.

4 Boris Karloff

Horror movies: 75

A horror movie legend comparable to Bela Lugosi (and active around the same time), Boris Karloff is best remembered for his role as Frankenstein’s Monster in several classic Universal Frankenstein films, most notably the two best: the 1931 original and 1935’s The Bride of Frankenstein. Sure, in that latter one, he has to briefly share the screen with a second iconic monster, but his character – and performance within the film – is a sizable factor as to why that film’s considered an all-time great sequel.

Karloff had other roles in many other low-to-mid-budget Universal films from this era, including The Old Dark House and The Black Cat (the latter of which also featured Lugosi). Boris Karloff’s final years were defined, at least in part, by roles in Roger Corman movies, including The Terror (which also featured Dick Miller) and The Raven (which also starred Vincent Price… worlds colliding!).

3 Tony Todd

Horror movies: 78

Tony Todd has had significant roles in two prominent horror franchises: the Candyman films and the Final Destination series. Some of these have been low-budget, but whether or not they count as B-movies might be a matter of opinion. Still, elsewhere in Todd’s filmography, there are plenty of wild, obscure, low-budget, and sometimes even underrated horror movies to be found.

He had a lead role in the surprisingly good 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead, which also happened to be directed by the aforementioned Tom Savini. Thanks to his distinctive voice and height of 6'5", Tony Todd always makes an impression when he shows up in any kind of movie, especially those belonging to the horror genre, and that – plus how prolific he’s been – makes him worthy of being considered a B-horror movie icon.

2 Lance Henriksen

Horror movies: 81

Few actors can claim to have been in as many movies as Lance Henriksen, who has more than 200 credits to his name, while a solid 81 of them have belonged to the horror genre. His best performance in a horror movie is probably found in Kathryn Bigelow’s underrated vampire film Near Dark, though his most recognizable movie overall would be James Cameron’sAliens (more of an action movie than a horror film, admittedly).

That’s to say Henriksen has been in some pretty big horror movies, but there are numerous smaller ones he’s made an impact in, too, like Piranha II: The Spawning (also directed by Cameron, and definitely B-grade in nature) and 1979’s bizarre The Visitor. He has a certain presence and inimitable quality that makes him perfectly suited to playing menacing or frightening characters, so it’s not too surprising to see he’s excelled in the horror genre.

1 Christopher Lee

Horror movies: 81

Of every horror movie icon (regardless of the quality of the movies they tended to be in), there’s an argument to be made that none are quite as legendary as Christopher Lee. His career spanned decades, he shone in both leading roles and supporting performances, and he did much of his best work in a number of horror movies.

He rivals Bela Lugosi for the most iconic on-screen portrayal of Count Dracula, perhaps eclipsing Lugosi owing to the fact that Lee played the character many more times than Lugosi did. Some of his horror movies feel like they go beyond the realm of B-grade cinema (principally, The Wicker Man and Sleepy Hollow), but there are also plenty of odd/low-budget movies Christopher Lee bolstered in a very Vincent Price way throughout his acting career, including The Devil Rides Out and Horror Express.

