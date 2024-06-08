B-movies might sound, on the surface, worse than normal or “A” movies, but anyone who’s dug deep into this particular brand of film will know that such a generalization is unfair. Sure, traditionally speaking, B-movies tend to be rough around the edges, made with lower budgets, and – at least originally – intended to serve as second films within double features, but they can be just as fun as regular old A-movies.

The 1960s was a time when the New Hollywood movement was just around the corner, certain censorship restrictions were being done away with, and young up-and-coming filmmakers were bursting with creativity and strange ideas. Films made on low to moderate budgets that were either B-movies, or had that kind of B-movie/cult classic spirit thrived during this decade, with the titles below being some of the best of the best.

10 'The Haunted Palace' (1963)

Director: Roger Corman

Image via American International Pictures

Whether he was producing or directing (and he sometimes did both, especially early on in his career), Roger Corman is someone intrinsically tied to B-movies, making a name for himself because of the sheer number he was attached to. Beyond quantity, some – though certainly not all – of the films he produced/directed were of a pretty high quality; take The Haunted Palace, for example.

It’s got everything a low-budget horror movie needs: a character out for revenge, someone returning from the dead, and possession included. It is everything you’d want a movie called The Haunted Palace to be. Admittedly, it doesn’t rise above its limitations or transcend the B-movie as a whole, but it’s rock solid and able to deliver the goods, being one of numerous times Corman and Vincent Price collaborated to moderate success.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Tubi

9 'Goké, Body Snatcher from Hell' (1968)

Director: Hajime Sato

Image via Shochiku

You’d kind of expect a movie with a title like Goké, Body Snatcher from Hell to get pretty wild, and thankfully, this Japanese film that blends horror and science fiction does indeed get nuts (Michael Keaton’s Batman would be proud). Beginning with a plane crash and then becoming a survival movie about people fighting for their lives against aliens that can turn humans into vampires, it’s loopy stuff.

Goké, Body Snatcher from Hell might not be genuinely terrifying from start to finish, but there are some eerie moments. Thankfully, it’s also a good deal of fun, which can make up for the fact that it’s not the scariest thing in the world. It has an engaging premise, it’s paced relatively well, and it clocks in at under 90 minutes, which might well be exactly what the B-movie-loving doctor ordered.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Criterion

8 'Barbarella' (1968)

Director: Roger Vadim

Image via Paramount

While it wasn’t Jane Fonda’s first movie (and she would go on to appear in classier/better films in the following years), Barbarella is nonetheless an iconic one within the actress’s extensive and decades-spanning filmography. Fonda plays the titular character here, who’s a woman traveling through space, tasked with finding and stopping a scientist who poses a threat to all of humanity.

While Barbarella might have a slightly higher budget than most B-movies of its time (call it a B+ movie if you really want to), it has that kind of B-movie spirit, feeling kind of cheesy and silly, all in an intentional way, of course. It mostly gives you what you’d be looking for/expecting, based on the title, premise, and poster. Whether a proposed remake starring Sydney Sweeney lives up to this original remains to be seen, but the idea of seeing this premise done again with modern-day technology is more than a little enticing.

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Carnival of Souls' (1962)

Director: Herk Harvey

Image via Herz-Lion International Corp.

A head-spinning horror movie that might well be even more compelling for its mystery elements, Carnival of Souls is one of those films you kind of have to mention whenever low-budget ‘60s films are being discussed. It’s deservedly built up a cult following, largely thanks to the fact it’s unique, and also because it’s easily accessible, being in the public domain and viewable on Wikipedia, of all places.

Narratively, Carnival of Souls centers on a woman who survives a car crash and then goes on a strange, trippy journey, coming across a small town and finding herself unable to move on from the accident she was involved with. It works well as a psychological horror movie with some fun twists and turns along the way, taking a simple set-up and managing to do some fun and unexpected things with it.

Carnival of Souls Release Date September 26, 1962 Director Herk Harvey Cast Candace Hilligoss , Frances Feist , Sidney Berger , Art Ellison , Stan Levitt , Tom McGinnis Runtime 84 minutes

Watch on Max

6 'The Masque of the Red Death' (1964)

Director: Roger Corman

Image via American International Pictures

One year on from the aforementioned The Haunted Palace, legendary B-movie director/producer and legendary horror/B-movie actor Vincent Price collaborated again on The Masque of Red Death. This is arguably the greatest of all movies Corman and Price did together, once again being a work of horror, the plot here involving a prince hiding out from a plague ravaging Europe, all the while tormenting those less fortunate around him.

Owing to its age and the fact you can tell the budget is somewhat limited, some may find parts of The Masque of Red Death a little corny, but such qualities can also charm. Furthermore, it’s genuinely far less corny than other films of the same era, belonging to the same genre, and made on similar budgets, with this one going the extra mile as far as B-movies are concerned and becoming something of a minor classic in the process.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rent on Apple TV

5 'King Kong Escapes' (1967)

Director: Ishirō Honda

Image via Toho

Within the pantheon of King Kong movies, the 1960s represented perhaps the strangest time for the series, thanks to 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla and then a sequel of sorts in 1967, King Kong Escapes. Both films were helmed by Ishirō Honda, who’s best known for directing the original Godzilla from 1954, as well as numerous sequels (including King Kong vs. Godzilla which, not surprisingly, also counts as a film in the Godzilla series).

In any event, Godzilla’s nowhere to be found in King Kong Escapes, but that’s okay, because the film still manages to be loopy fun and features the titular giant ape going up against a mechanical ape several years before Mechagodzilla was first a thorn in Godzilla’s side. King Kong Escapes isn’t a high point for the series necessarily, but it’s fun for what it is, and also manages to be far from a low point for the series.

King Kong Escapes (1967) Director Ishirô Honda Cast Takeshi Kimura , Arthur Rankin Jr. Runtime 96 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

4 'The Valley of Gwangi' (1969)

Director: Jim O’Connolly

Close

It’s possible to sell The Valley of Gwangi with just five words, and those five words are: “It’s a Western with dinosaurs.” What begins as a rough-around-the-edges pulls a From Dusk Till Dawn many years before that film even From Dusk Till Dawn’d, as at the halfway point, the main characters end up in a strange realm where dinosaurs are still living.

After some mayhem there, The Valley of Gwangi gets very King Kong in its final act, with those characters taking a dinosaur back to the non-dinosaur realm to put it on display for money, which leads to inevitable disaster. It’s uneven and clunky in parts, but the sheer novelty of seeing a movie that blends adventure, sci-fi, Western, and fantasy genres makes The Valley of Gwangi worth a look for B-movie fans.

Rent on Apple TV

3 'X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes' (1963)

Director: Roger Corman

Image via American International Pictures

Even though it lacked Vincent Price, X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes might well be the best of all the movies Roger Corman directed in the 1960s, thanks in part to having an actor as capable as Ray Milland in the lead role (a fair alternative to Price, at the end of the day). It’s an overall somewhat under-appreciated film, arguably being as good as cult classic sci-fi movies of this era get.

X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes is an engaging and no-nonsense look at what might happen if someone were to obtain x-ray vision, showcasing how it would be thrilling at first but inevitably become a nightmare, especially with no means to “turn it off,” in effect. It’s a straightforward look at one man’s ambition and innovation bringing about his downfall, but it’s just so satisfying and entertaining, standing as an ultimately excellent B-movie.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rent on Apple TV

2 'Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!' (1965)

Director: Russ Meyer

Image via RM Films International

There’s a good deal of crossover between high-quality B-movies and undisputed cult classics, perhaps demonstrated best of all by the wonderfully titled Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! This film was ahead of its time and undoubtedly influential, following three women who go on something of a crime spree in the desert, eventually trying to obtain a large amount of cash that’s said to be in the possession of an elderly man.

It's a slick, fast-paced, and stylish film, feeling down and dirty in a way that’s genuinely fun. It’s also enjoyable to imagine how audiences at the time might’ve reacted to something as out-there (again, by 1965 standards) as Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!, because it’s a film that feels unwilling to take prisoners or dull itself down in any way, with some of its qualities foreshadowing where crime/thriller movies of the 1970s (and beyond) would go.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Buy on Amazon

1 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Director: George A. Romero

Image via Continental Distributing

George A. Romero directed a total of six zombie movies during his time as a filmmaker, and though some weren’t great, his original three were classics. Further, the first of the bunch, Night of the Living Dead, was especially great, not to mention significant within cinema history, given it basically kicked off the zombie genre as a whole, setting up certain conventions, rules, and tropes that a good deal of zombie-themed media continues to stick to.

Night of the Living Dead has the sort of simple premise you’d want out of a reliably engaging zombie movie, being about a group of survivors trying to stay alive inside a confined location, with threats on the outside in the form of undead hordes and dangers inside because of interpersonal tension. It’s more than just a B-movie, defining a sub-genre of horror and breaking ground in other areas, but it also works as great low-budget entertainment. However you want to slice it, it’s a classic.

Night of the Living Dead Release Date October 4, 1968 Director George A. Romero Cast Duane Jones , Judith O'Dea , Karl Hardman , Marilyn Eastman , Keith Wayne , Judith Ridley Runtime 96 Main Genre Horror

Watch on Max

NEXT: The Best B-Movies of the 1970s, Ranked