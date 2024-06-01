When it comes to B-movies, or low-budget films that have that undeniable “B” feel to them, the most popular decades tend to be the 1980s or the 1950s/1960s. The former saw a particularly high volume of fun, trashy movies, perhaps thanks to the rise of “straight to video” movies, while the 1950s featured plenty of charmingly old-fashioned B-grade films, and then the following decade saw such movies get a little more extreme in content, thanks to loosening censorship guidelines.

Between all that was the 1970s, which still saw the release of many great B-movies, or low-budget films that were a little grittier, sometimes more violent/sexually explicit, and generally more out-there than more mainstream fare of the time. Some of the following films are considered A-grade films today, being well-recognized and respected, perhaps more so than on release, but all can be defined as B-movies in certain ways, and are ranked below, from interesting oddities to stone-cold classics.

10 'Gone in 60 Seconds' (1974)

Director: H.B. Halicki

Forget about the not-great remake starring Nicolas Cage, because 1974’s Gone in 60 Seconds is where it’s at… so long as what you’re looking for is a pure car-focused action movie. Okay, and even then, you do have to contend with a very slow first half that fails to provide much by way of drama or tension, with it feeling like a good deal of waiting around before the action starts.

But once the action does get underway, Gone in 60 Seconds is a blast, featuring an extended car chase sequence that just seems like it’ll never give up, forever refusing to quit. It might even become numbing at a point, but the “criticism” of an action scene in a film being too long isn’t something you can hurl at most movies, both the big-budget and low-budget ones.

9 'Death Bed: The Bed That Eats' (1977)

Director: George Barry

Few films can boast a better title than Death Bed: The Bed That Eats, which is exactly what you’d hope it would be, based on it being called Death Bed: The Bed That Eats. Death Bed: The Bed That Eats is about a deadly bed, and it eats people. It eats a surprising number of people, actually, given Death Bed: The Bed That Eats is only 77 minutes long.

It’s one of those cult oddities where at least some of the comedy feels intentional (in case you need to be reminded, it’s called Death Bed: The Bed That Eats), but perhaps not all. It’s hard to tell for sure, but regardless of whether you want to enjoy this one ironically or unironically – or maybe a bit of both – this 1977 horror film proves hard to forget.

8 'Mad Max' (1979)

Director: George Miller

Though its sequels got seriously bombastic and continually bigger budget-wise, the original Mad Max, when watched today, proves to be a surprisingly small-scale affair. It has a little action throughout, but was made with modest means, and ultimately serves as more of an illustration of how the world of the series fell apart, paving the way for the craziness of later films to follow.

Mad Max is also exceptionally gritty and more nihilistic than the other films in the series, with that darker tone and more uncompromising approach to things setting it apart from the more approachable Mad Max films. Given the series became such a huge one as far as pop culture’s concerned, it feels a little strange to label the original as something of a B-movie, but it honestly was, in terms of budget and the overall filmmaking style.

Mad Max Release Date Director George Miller Cast Mel Gibson , Joanne Samuel , Hugh Keays-Byrne , Steve Bisley , Roger Ward , Tim Burns Runtime 82 Minutes

7 'Pink Flamingos' (1972)

Director: John Waters

For an illustration of how much more extreme low-budget films had become by the 1970s when compared to similar titles from the 1950s, one doesn’t have to look any further than Pink Flamingos. This darkly comedic crime movie is perhaps John Waters’ most infamous, and whether or not you’d also want to call it his best would definitely depend on your sense of humor, as well as how strong-stomached you are.

Pink Flamingos is a defiant middle finger to conventional taste in general, and even if you hate watching it, you do have to begrudgingly admire its rebellious spirit and unwavering commitment to not care what anyone thinks. You will see things that can’t be unseen, should you choose to watch Pink Flamingos, but those brave enough to check it out will undoubtedly get a unique experience, and thereby understand its strange yet significant place in B-movie history.

Pink Flamingos Release Date March 17, 1972 Director John Waters Cast Divine , David Lochary , Mary Vivian Pearce , Mink Stole Runtime 93 minutes

6 'Death Race 2000' (1975)

Director: Paul Bartel

Death Race 2000 was one of the best movies Roger Corman ever produced, and stands out as being more than just a trashy exploitation movie. For those after ultra-violent action and sequences of wild chaos, it’s still possible to find such things in Death Race 2000, but the story of a brutal sporting event in the future has some surprising social commentary, not to mention effective satirical comedy throughout.

The titular race involves people driving a great distance in a deadly event where running over pedestrians becomes a way to score extra points. There’s not much to the story beyond introducing some unusual characters and having them all compete, but Death Race 2000 doesn’t need much more than that either, at least narratively. Thematically, some of the stuff it says about humanity being drawn to violence does leave a surprising impact.

Death Race 2000 (1975) Release Date April 27, 1975 Director Paul Bartel Cast David Carradine , Simone Griffeth , Sylvester Stallone , Mary Woronov , Roberta Collins , Martin Kove Runtime 84

5 'The Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms' (1978)

Director: Chang Cheh