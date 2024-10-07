The 1980s was a good time to be a fan of titles broadly definable as B-movies. The golden age for the humble B-movie might've been a little further back in time, when double features were more common and the second half of such an event was the cheaper of the two; a supporting movie, so to speak. But then the term came to define movies that were generally low-budget and/or kind of schlocky.

Schlock isn't inherently a bad thing, and some B-movies – though rough – offer just as much that’s impressive and entertaining as so-called A-movies. There were enough in the 1980s that some are rather obscure, with the following movies all containing B-grade elements or energy while either being somewhat forgotten to time or perhaps unlucky enough to never truly find an audience.

10 'Holy Flame of the Martial World' (1983)

Director: Tony Lou Chun-Ku

An overall underrated martial arts movie that’s also more than “just” a martial arts movie, Holy Flame of the Martial World is gonzo, strange, and undeniably entertaining. It doesn’t have immense production value by any means, even by the standards of martial arts cinema during this era, but it makes up for that in sheer imagination, as well as because of how rapid-fire it is in presentation and editing.

It's a film that never lets up, blending fantasy, strange comedy, and over-the-top action into one breathless cinematic cocktail. The premise of Holy Flame of the Martial World involves revenge and a search for a powerful weapon; all standard stuff by martial arts cinema standards. But it’s the blending of genres and the style that make this one take off, and while it’s an acquired taste, it’s worth hunting down if you're in the mood for something weird.

9 'Ghosts… of the Civil Dead' (1988)

Director: John Hillcoat

John Hillcoat is probably best known for directing The Proposition and The Road, both during the 2000s, though he was active much earlier, as Ghosts… of the Civil Dead demonstrates. This is a smaller, grungier, and more difficult film than the already intimate, gritty, and sometimes difficult movies he made that have achieved success on a larger scale. It’s probably one of the most harrowing prison movies out there, in all honesty.

Ghosts… of the Civil Dead drifts around between characters in a brutal maximum-security prison, showcasing general misery, violence, and despair. It’s light on plot but heavy on atmosphere, and isn't necessarily the “fun” kind of B-movie. It’s more just low-budget and niche, lacking much that’s traditionally entertaining (though that’s probably the point). If you’ve heard of it before, it’s probably because Nick Cave contributed to it as a co-writer, composer, and actor. It’s otherwise a bit of a cinematic obscurity.

8 'Escape from the Bronx' (1983)

Director: Enzo G. Castellari

If you want to consider Escape from New York a B-movie, then it can probably be called one of the most well-known B-movies of the 1980s. It shouldn’t be mixed up with the much less famous Escape from the Bronx, though maybe whoever called it that wanted you to mix it up with Escape from New York. After all, that one came out in 1981, and then Escape from the Bronx was a 1983 release.

But it’s not entirely fair to suggest that, because Escape from the Bronx is also a sequel to the slightly better 1982 film 1990: The Bronx Warriors. Understandably, Escape from the Bronx lives in the shadow of that movie (which itself is still probably a cult classic at most), providing a little by way of fun for anyone who likes their dystopian action movies broad and cheesy.

7 'Five Element Ninjas' (1982)

Director: Chang Cheh

Another martial arts movie from the 1980s that fans of the genre might know, but will probably prove obscure to anyone outside that group, Five Element Ninjas feels a little B-grade, like Holy Flame of the Martial World, owing to its production values (or lack thereof). Shaw Brothers films were still fun in the 1980s, but the budgets did sometimes feel a little reduced compared to the studio’s 1960s and 1970s productions.

In Five Element Ninjas, a group of warriors come together because one man has his master and fellow martial artists killed by someone who needs to be punched to death in a whirlwind of vengeance. It’s no surprise that yet another martial arts film resorts to such a premise, but it just about always seems to work, especially because the important thing is the action. And, with Five Element Ninjas, the action scenes are thankfully a good deal of fun.

6 'The Island' (1980)

Director: Michael Ritchie

The Island certainly has its issues, but it’s easy to admire just how wild it is. It’s also one of many Michael Caine movies that could be called underrated, with the actor being so prolific and having such a long career that some of his stuff gets overlooked. The Island is too weird to stay buried, though, and it satisfies as a B-grade film.

It’s about modern-day pirates and a reporter who gets roped into their hectic lives after crossing paths with them. The Island blends a bunch of genres together, being a mystery film, a horror movie, a thriller, and something of an old-fashioned (albeit bloody) adventure flick, too. It’s an exhausting, messy, and sometimes confusing ride, but it also works more than you might expect; a hidden treasure of a B-movie that any modern-day pirate would be thrilled to unearth.

5 'The Soldier' (1982)

Director: James Glickenhaus

You kind of have to appreciate an action movie having a title as to-the-point as The Soldier, much like you would a mystery movie called “The Murder” or a horror movie called “The Scares.” The premise of The Soldier is similarly no-nonsense, following a proficient anti-terrorism agent – known only as “The Soldier” – getting sent after terrorists who are threatening to bomb an oil field in Saudi Arabia.

It's an underrated action movie in general, and can also be seen as a rare arthouse take on the genre in question, owing to how simple, strange, and unique it is. The Soldier is both unusual and very easy to appreciate in different ways, and the experience of watching it play out – not to mention play by its own rules – is a distinctive and entertaining one.

4 'Spirits of the Air, Gremlins of the Clouds' (1987)

Director: Alex Proyas

Though it might be a little more well-known nowadays than it was in the 1980s, Spirits of the Air, Gremlins of the Clouds is still pretty obscure overall. Part of it becoming an almost-cult classic might be owing to the fact that Alex Proyas directed it some years before he became a better-known filmmaker, thanks to finding a decent amount of success with movies like The Crow and Dark City.

Fitting for a movie with such a title, Spirits of the Air, Gremlins of the Clouds is odd, yet it’s also quite compelling, being set in a post-apocalyptic Australia while only focusing on a small number of characters. There’s less action and spectacle than what’s found in that other well-known property set in a dystopian Australia, but there’s also a great deal of beauty and creativity to be found in this one. Even if you don’t connect with the loose story or characters in Spirits of the Air, Gremlins of the Clouds, you will likely be taken aback by how striking the film looks visually.

3 'King Kong Lives' (1986)

Director: John Guillermin

It might not be quite bad enough to be considered an all-time bad giant monster movie, but King Kong Lives certainly isn't a good one either. For that reason, maybe it’s fair that it’s relatively forgotten, at least by the standards of the largely iconic King Kong film series. You probably have to be a decently passionate fan of the Eighth Wonder of the World to be familiar with this one.

Narratively, it brings Kong back to life and follows a comparable plot to Bride of Frankenstein, only with giant apes this time around instead of body parts stitched together and resurrected. King Kong Lives is sloppy and not nearly as technically dazzling as the other King Kong movies have generally been (for their time), but if you want schlocky action, you will technically get some of that here, for whatever that’s worth.

King Kong Lives Release Date December 19, 1986 Director John Guillermin Cast Brian Kerwin , Linda Hamilton , John Ashton , Peter Michael Goetz Runtime 105 Minutes

2 'Voyage of the Rock Aliens' (1984)

Director: James Fargo

Voyage of the Rock Aliens is one of the wildest, silliest, and most underrated sci-fi movies ever. It has so much on its plate and doesn’t successfully chew/swallow/digest it all, but there’s a wonder that comes with watching the whole thing try regardless. Also, it’s very much a homage to B-movies of the 1950s and 1960s while having a certain amount of endearing kitsch when watched today, as a 1980s B-movie.

It’s a musical comedy that consistently has the feel and energy of a music video, following aliens who come to Earth and clash with various people in a very unusual small town in America. Voyage of the Rock Aliens seems mostly self-aware about how silly it is, and it’s therefore a good deal of fun, and very much deserves to be unearthed as a full-blown cult classic one of these days.

1 'Thunder of Gigantic Serpent' (1988)

Director: Lee Chiu

You get exactly what you'd expect and hope for out of Thunder of Gigantic Serpent, based on that wondrous title. It’s a kind of underrated kaiju movie and also a rare one in the sense that it wasn’t made in Japan, instead being a Hong Kong production. The story is expectedly simple stuff, following a pet snake accidentally becoming a giant one and causing all sorts of problems on an increasingly growing scale.

You could call it so bad it’s good, but there’s also an endearing quality to it that maybe you’ll find yourself laughing with it more than laughing at it. Thunder of Gigantic Serpent provides scenes of a gigantic serpent causing havoc, and shows that a beefy budget isn't always needed when it comes to making an unabashedly fun and silly giant monster movie.

