The Golden Age of Hollywood produced some of cinema's all-time classics, from All Quiet on the Western Front to Sunset Boulevard. The majority of these classics were carefully cultivated by big studios with even bigger budgets and marketing efforts behind them. There are, however, other films made during this time that are both equally notable and crafted by those with a far smaller budget and relatively meager resources.

These efforts are referred to as B-movies. Although this term is often attributed to low-effort and low-quality flicks, there is a large range between the quality and content of a B-Movie. For every Manos: The Hands of Fate, there are at least two or three quaint yet impressive triumphs like The Blob. These are the best B-movies of this classic era, genuine cinematic achievements that prove you don't need a huge budget to make a real impact on the seventh art.

10 'Gorgo' (1961)

Directed by Eugène Lourié

Gorgo is the UK's attempt to get in on the success of the classic 1954 kaiju film Godzilla. The story follows a pair of sailors who discover a sea monster named Gorgo and capture him, bringing him to London and putting him on display as a circus animal. Enraged, Gorgo's mother proceeds to rampage through the country to get her son back. The special effects are quite good, on par with the effects in similar contemporary movies made by Toho, the studio behind the Godzilla franchise.

It's especially evident in the miniatures, leading the audience to really feel the impact of Gorgo's attack, as every brick can be seen falling during the collapse of the London Tower Bridge. The emphasis on the parental aspect of the main kaiju also helps differentiate it from other entries in the genre, as most examples focus on the destructive nature of their titular kaiju. Sci-fi fans will also enjoy seeing William Sylvester of 2001: A Space Odyssey fame as one of the human leads.

9 'Creature from the Black Lagoon' (1954)

Directed by Jack Arnold

Creature from the Black Lagoon is one of the classic monster movies, alongside Dracula and Frankenstein. The story follows a group of scientists during an expedition who come into contact and conflict with the legendary Gill-Man. When Gill-Man captures the young Kay, the other human characters spend the rest of the film trying to rescue her. The Gill-Man has an iconic design, to the point of being one of the most recognizable monsters in classic cinema. This design is also very effective, conveying the inhuman and primal nature of said creature.

Thus, Creature from the Black Lagoon is a must-watch for fans of classic movie monsters. The boggy setting provides ample horror by leaving both the characters and audience in a place where the only things one can feel are the isolation and sense that one does not belong in such an otherworldly, inhospitable location. The slow pace might drag the movie at times, leading to it being potentially difficult for modern audiences to sit through, but Creature from the Black Lagoon remains a seminal entry into sci-fi.

8 'The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms' (1953)

Directed by Eugène Lourié

The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms is one of the first films to be worked on by celebrated special effects pioneer Ray Harryhausen. The plot follows a physicist named Tom Nesbitt, who, after surviving an attack from the titular monster at the start of the film, tries to warn everyone, only to be ignored. Meanwhile, the monster, dubbed the Rhedosaurus, lands off the East Coast and begins going on a rampage.

Being an early Ray Harryhausen movie, the effects for the Rhedosaurus were very innovative for the time, exemplifying the type of stop-motion that would become standard in the decades to come. This innovation provides lots for special effects fans to enjoy as they get to see the craft's very beginnings. Additionally, The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms is a direct inspiration for the 1954 kaiju classic Godzilla. Alas, The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms drags a bit, filling its runtime with exposition rather than with the kind of giant monster action that most modern viewers would come to expect, thus hindering some of the entertainment value.

7 'A Bucket of Blood' (1959)

Directed by Roger Corman

1959's A Bucket of Blood is a horror-comedy by Roger Corman. The plot follows a struggling artist named Walter Paisley as he finally finds success after accidentally incorporating a dead cat into one of his paintings. He soon begins killing people and incorporating them into more of his artwork. Fans will consider A Bucket of Blood a must-watch, as beginning in the '50s, Roger Corman put out many of the most prolific B-movies, to the point of becoming synonymous with this kind of film.

The premise of an artist literally putting blood, sweat, and tears into his art is fairly unique while also providing ample opportunity for both horror and comedy. This singular approach is especially present in the clumsy acts of violence that Walter commits, providing bloody horror, and the slapstick antics provide consistent laughs for the audience. Logically, Bucket of Blood might not be as effective today, as audiences might not be as exposed to this type of comedy as those of the time would have been.

6 'The Fly' (1958)

Directed by Kurt Neumann

The Fly is a 1958 science fiction film starring Vincent Price. The story follows a scientist named Andre, who creates a teleportation device and accidentally turns himself into a human-fly hybrid. In the aftermath, his wife Helene desperately tries to prove the seemingly unbelievable event actually happened. Fans of the David Cronenberg remake will be interested to see the story's origins. However, they find themselves disappointed by the relative lack of body horror in this incarnation of the story.

Vincent Price also provides a gripping, strong performance in The Fly, as does the rest of the cast.

Still, the presence of the iconic Vincent Price should be more than enough for fans of classic B-movies due to his standing as an icon of low-budget-high-reward filmmaking. Price also provides a gripping, strong performance, as does the rest of the cast, especially David Hedison as Andre, effectively going from struggling to maintain his humanity to solemnly accepting the hopelessness of his situation. Patricia Owens as Helene, is also remarkable, as she effectively goes from trying her best to support Andre to being horrified at the outcome of his experiments.

5 'Them!' (1954)

Directed by Gordon Douglas

Them! is one of the most prominent giant monster movies of the '50s. The plot follows a pair of scientists who, along with a police officer, discover​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​a colony of mutated​​​​​​​ giant ants. As they try to convince the government and military of the monsters' existence, the ants make their way to civilization. The effects for the ants are very good, especially for the time, as their movements appear highly realistic even today.

This attention to detail is particularly impressive in the movements of the ants' mandibles and legs as they subtly move with the rest of the body. While the main characters being scientists was a common trope in similar films, the movie opts for a unique approach by making them a father-daughter duo, providing more depth to their characterization by introducing a distinct familial bond. The ants growing as a result of nuclear testing might not be as effective for a more recent audience, as it became something of a cliché following Godzilla's introduction, but Them! remains a worthy classic of B-cinema.

4 'The Blob' (1958)

Directed by Irvin S. Yeaworth Jr.

The Blob is one of the most enduring monster movies of its time, spawning both a sequel in 1972 and a remake in 1988. The story follows a boy named Steve and a girl named Jane, who, during a night out, see the titular blob claim an unfortunate victim and attempt to convince the local authorities of it. Meanwhile, the blob slowly makes its way through town, increasing in size as it claims even more lives.

The titular blob's effects are quite remarkable even by today's standards and were fully unlike anything that had been seen at that point. It's especially evident during scenes of the blob moving, which perfectly demonstrates its alien, inhuman nature. Steve is played by renowned actor Steve McQueen, providing a source of interest for fans of classic cinema, as he had also been featured prominently in films such as Bullitt and The Great Escape. Furthermore, fans of the 1988 remake will be intrigued to see the original version of the later film.

3 'The Curse of Frankenstein' (1957)

​​​​​​​Directed by Terence Fisher

The Curse of Frankenstein is one of the first major hits from the illustrious British studio Hammer Film Productions. The story follows the titular Dr. Victor Frankenstein attempting to create life as he is about to get married. Fans of the aforementioned Hammer Film Productions will enjoy seeing the start of the studio's rise to prominence as a beloved force of horror and science fiction, appreciating the historical significance on display here.

The Curse of Frankenstein is the first Hammer Film to feature both Peter Cushing​ ​and Christopher Lee as Dr. Victor Frankenstein and Frankenstein's monster, respectively. It's always a joy seeing these two play opposite each other before they did so again in more iconic movies like The Mummy and Dracula. Furthermore, the production design is extremely effective; for instance, the costumes and sets are made to accurately recreate the nineteenth-century setting. Additionally, the makeup for Frankenstein's monster is very good, making the creature look like a barely alive abomination stitched together from random body parts, conveying that he does not belong in the natural world.

2 'Carnival of Souls' (1962)

Directed by Herk Harvey

Carnival of Souls is a 1962 supernatural horror film directed by Herk Harvey as his only feature film and starring Candace Hilligoss. The plot follows a church organist named Mary who, after surviving a car crash, finds herself investigating a run-down carnival while being haunted by ghouls. The movie has lots of eerie imagery, especially in the scenes with the ghouls, thus creating an unsettling atmosphere throughout.

For the majority of the runtime, it's unclear whether or not the strange visions of the ghouls that Mary is suffering are real or not. This ambiguity creates a sense of suspense that heightens the immersion by providing the audience with the same kind of confusion that Mary is also experiencing in the movie. The makeup for the ghouls is very effective, as they appear more like corpses than actual living people, enhancing their unnatural aura and the tense atmosphere surrounding their presence. Still, some of the special effects are a bit outdated, potentially hurting the enjoyment for modern viewers.

Carnival of Souls Release Date September 26, 1962 Cast Candace Hilligoss , Frances Feist , Sidney Berger , Art Ellison , Stan Levitt , Tom McGinnis Runtime 84 minutes Writers John Clifford , Herk Harvey

1 'Forbidden Planet' (1956)

Directed by Fred M. Wilcox

Forbidden Planet is a classic science fiction film that is highly foundational to the genre as a whole. The story follows the crew of a spaceship that lands on a mysterious planet and encounters the sole survivor of a previously considered lost expedition. Being one of the earliest science fiction films to take place entirely in outer space already grants Forbidden Planet a large amount of historical significance. Additionally, one of the film's stars is a young Leslie Nielsen, best known for his roles in comedic movies like Airplane! and The Naked Gun, thus appealing to fans of such movies by providing a glimpse into the early career of said comedic legend.

Furthermore, Forbidden Planet is the debut of iconic science fiction figure Robbie the Robot. The beloved robot would then appear in episodes of The Twilight Zone and even had a cameo in Gremlins, strengthening the film's importance in the science fiction genre beyond its historical value. Forbidden Planet should be considered the best and most significant of all classic B-movies, a status that it carries proudly.

