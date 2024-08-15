Subtlety is nice and all, but cinema would get boring if every single movie was nuanced, thought-provoking, and restrained. It’s best to have films go in the opposite direction every now and then in the interest of keeping things fresh. After all, contrasts are good, and it would be harder to appreciate those more low-key movies if there weren’t over-the-top ones to stand out against.

Plenty of filmmakers who are happy to keep cinema wild and untethered operate in low-budget or B-movie spheres, at least in part due to there being less of a financial risk involved with funding something potentially alienating, or too wild for most. The movies below – some genuine B-movies, and others being B-movies more in spirit – are all easy to recommend for those who want to see something over-the-top, not to mention stuffed with ridiculous violence and oftentimes goofy comedy.

10 'Miami Connection' (1987)

Directors: Y.K. Kim, Richard Park Wu-sang

Somehow, Miami Connection works and ends up being a blast to watch, even if it technically fails across the board when judged for its technical qualities. It takes place in a heightened version of Florida (an already heightened state, some would argue), and principally depicts the conflict between a rock band filled with martial artists and a gang of ninjas/drug dealers who ride around on motorcycles.

Miami Connection tries to have an anti-violence message while also gleefully depicting over-the-top and hilarious violence, and sometimes feels like something of a musical, owing to how many songs are featured and performed throughout. It might not be good necessarily, but it is one of the most legendary B-movies of the 1980s, and anyone who enjoys somewhat trashy cinema but hasn’t seen it yet ought to make checking it out a priority.

9 'Hobo with a Shotgun' (2011)

Director: Jason Eisener

Hobo with a Shotgun tells you everything you need to know about what the movie is from the title alone. If it sounds like a joke of a movie, that’s because it kind of was, at least at first. Jason Eisener directed a fake trailer for a movie that didn’t initially exist, with this trailer for “Hobo with a Shotgun” being featured in the Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino project Grindhouse (alongside other fake trailers that eventually became real movies, like Machete and Thanksgiving).

Come 2011, though, this trailer was expanded into a movie, and a surprisingly fun – and gnarly – one that just about sustains its ridiculous premise for a feature-length runtime. Rutger Hauer’s genuinely great as the title character: a homeless man who becomes tired of all the crime and degeneracy he sees around him, and decides to become a vicious antihero/vigilante. Bloodshed, obscene violence, and general mayhem ensue.

8 'Death Race 2000' (1975)

Director: Paul Bartel

Just going by the number of credits he had, and the numerous decades he was active for, there might not have been another individual in film history who contributed to or produced as many B-movies as Roger Corman. Sure, not all of them were great, but there were a handful of surprisingly great ones, including Death Race 2000, with Corman being an executive producer and Paul Bartel being the director.

It was a movie that starred David Carradine and a pre-Rocky Sylvester Stallone, with the premise involving a deadly cross-country car race that incentivizes participants to run down pedestrians and violently take out fellow competitors. It’s a wild and darkly comedic ride of a film, and genuinely a good deal better than you might expect a B-movie called “Death Race 2000” to be.

7 'The Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms' (1978)

Director: Chang Cheh

There were so many martial arts movies made by Shaw Brothers Studio during the late 1960s and through to the early 1980s that it takes a certain kind of one to properly stand out. The Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms succeeds here, though, given it’s particularly blood-drenched and rather macabre when it comes to its central premise and the level of almost obscene violence throughout.

The main characters, before coming together, are shown being injured and horrifically maimed in different ways by The Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms’ antagonist. They then band together and, using teamwork, their various handicaps (being blind, deaf, losing certain limbs, etc.) become strengths, and they train to fight back and get revenge. The level of savage violence inflicted upon good guys and bad guys alike makes this feel like more than just a martial arts movie; it also ensures The Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms feels like a borderline exploitation/B-grade flick.

6 'Planet Terror' (2007)

Director: Robert Rodriguez