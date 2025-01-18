One of the highlights of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's finale is the arrival of the New Republic fleet to free At Attin from the pirate attack. As Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) says, they are "the real good guys," and they look pretty cool, too. Their starfighters make quick work of the attacking pirates, with some cool maneuvers involving some of them shooting powerful laser beams at the pirate frigate. Those are the B-Wings, some of the coolest starfighters in Star Wars, and while everyone usually remembers the X-Wings, they play just as important a role in the Rebellion.

The B-Wing Is One of the Most Versatile Starfighters in the Galaxy

Close

The composite lasers may look cool, but they are hardly the only surprise the B-Wing has. Although not as sleek looking as the X-Wing, and definitely not nearly as fast as the A-Wing, the B-Wing is considered the most heavily armed starfighter in the galaxy when it is incorporated into the Rebel Alliance's fleet. It is certainly more armed than the Y-Wing, for example, which is the Rebellion's top choice for bombing missions.

Indeed, the B-Wing carries a strong punch. It carries four blaster turrets, including one that can be manned by a gunner for extra accuracy, and is also armed with its very own ion cannons, which are vital to subdue larger frigates and even capital ships. None of them are as powerful as its composite-beam laser, of course. It works by combining the power of multiple lasers and focusing them onto a single beam. These are extremely powerful, and the B-Wing is the first