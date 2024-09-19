It could be argued that 2014's The Babadook is one of the most important horror films of this century. Not only did it bring Australia back into the conversation of great horror cinema after its long post-Wolf Creek hiatus, but it helped to introduce the stylized and deeply emotional method of storytelling we'd soon see in the fledgling A24, or what some might call "elevated horror." Essie Davis gives a fantastic lead performance, but the show's real star is the Babadook itself. The storybook monster comes to life as the manifestation of trauma and grief portrayed by Tim Purcell, and there are many reasons why it's one of the great modern movie monsters. The name is catchy, its design is simple yet striking, taking a lot of inspiration from Lon Chaney's The Man in the Beaver Hat in London After Midnight. Its vessel being a Cabinet of Dr. Caligari-looking pop-up book was something that hadn't been seen before on screen, and gave us the new "1, 2, Freddy's coming for you." On top of all that, he's also a modern queer icon.

That's right, Mr. Babadook truly became the mascot of the 2017 Pride season when what started as a shitpost expanded into a cultural phenomenon. Three years after the film's release, with it already being discussed as one of the best horror films of the decade, The Babadook rose to prominence again by capturing the heart of the LGBTQ+ community.

An Internet Meme Birthed Gay Babadook

This story begins in the same birthplace as the fake Martin Scorsese film, Goncharov, the home of many great moments of internet culture, microblogging website Tumblr.com. Its origins are a little shrouded in mystery. As the story goes, at the end of 2016, someone was scrolling through the genre categories on Netflix and found that The Babadook was placed in LGBT Movies. This can easily happen. Many algorithms as big as Netflix's are destined to get a little confused, but this could just as easily be a Photoshop job from another user. The official Netflix Twitter would soon run with it either way. However, discussions about Mr. Babadook's innate queerness happened months before that reported incident, initially by tumblr user Ianstagram, who placed the flag in the sand when they posted: “Whenever someone says the Babadook isn’t openly gay it’s like, did you even watch the movie?”

After that, everyone jumped on the bandwagon of Babadiscourse. Rapturously agreeing that of course he was gay, and not only that, he was a queer icon that rose to the level of Patti LuPone and Elton John, the ultimate diva. From Tumblr, as it always does, it spread to other social media platforms before bleeding into the offline world. He became the face of Pride 2017; people wore merch with his face on it, drag queens dressed up as him, and everyone celebrated this bizarre little moment where everyone came together to slap a rainbow flag on this Australian nightmare creature. Writer and director Jennifer Kent, while surprised at this strange and sudden popularity, embraced this meme with open arms, stating in a Vanity Fair interview: "Of course, I love that story... I think it’s crazy and just kept him alive. I thought, ‘Ah, you bastard.’ He doesn’t want to die, so he’s finding ways to become relevant.”

So, How Did the Babadook Become a Queer Icon?

While Gay Babadook lived and died as all memes do, it is fascinating to look back on the why of it all. Why this monster specifically? And why did it not work for movie monsters that arrived closer to when the meme started? The latter question can be answered simply, the biggest movie monster of 2017 was Pennywise from It: Part 1. You know, the literal child predator. For symbolic reasons, given the nature of the creature and the historical context of when and why he was originally created, he would not work as a queer icon at all. Mr. Babadook certainly worked as a figure of counter-culture, being the titular character of a film that, while popular, was still a horror film and therefore on the fringes of mainstream cinema. But as a queer icon, he fits rather well.

The Babadook is terrifying, don't get me wrong, but much of that terror can be attributed to how he corrupts the grieving mother he possesses by exploiting her grief. On his own, he's just a bit silly, and a little bit camp. As the meme went on, that aura of menace was stripped away. He's just a drama-loving fellow with an affinity for large hats, he lives in the basement and draws little cartoons, and he has a difficult relationship with the suburban family he lives with — the queer experience in a nutshell. Writers and film scholars began to analyze this as the meme continued, and surprisingly, they found out how much sense it made.

As writer and cultural critic Karen Tongson puts it. “He lives in a basement, he’s weird and flamboyant, he’s living adjacently to a single mother in this kind of queer kinship structure.” It's important to note that, as an embodiment of grief, Mr. Babadook isn't entirely killed off. He's not something that disappears because facing it is hard. Amelia and Samuel find a way to cohabitate with the creature, accept his existence, and live in peace with him. He lives apart from the family, but no less with them, the same way any family has to live with a great and sudden change. Sometimes that's just what it's like when one comes out to a less-than-accepting family, for example. And there's something very empowering in that, that the Babadook may be feared, and cause distress and conflict, but that acceptance comes in some form or another. Most importantly, no matter how much he was feared by those who didn't understand him, he was never destroyed.

The 2010s Needed Gay Babadook

Image via Entertainment One

Looking at it from another angle, seven years later, we needed a queer icon like the Babadook in 2017. The 2010s was a big decade for LGBTQ+ rights, with many countries around the globe legalizing gay marriage in quick succession. At the same time, we were getting our first taste of LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream, family-focused media, such as Modern Family, Steven Universe, and Avatar: The Legend of Korra. While it was good, it was all very safe, and easy for straight audiences to consume. There was no edge, no spice, and since Pose was a year away, the community was in desperate need of an icon that truly represented them. Horror and queerness is a fascinating and storied conversation that books are written about, but it's safe to say that it's understandable that the true face of 2017 pride was found there. The Babadook is unapologetic, powerful, and couldn't be killed like many queer characters before him. While the internet may forget you, Gay Babadook, this writer never will.

The Babadook is back in theaters for a limited run to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

