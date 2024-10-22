There are often stories about movies that have had a great effect on the actors who bring them to life. Some actors report aspects of their characters that end up influencing their reality in some way, but one film actually ended up having a major impact on its star. The 1995 family film, Babe, has become a classic because of its heartwarming story about a pig that wins the hearts of both humans and animals. But the movie was also the catalyst for a pretty significant change in lead actor James Cromwell's life.

'Babe' Inspired James Cromwell To Commit To Veganism

Despite only having 16 lines of dialogue (which amounts to a mere 171 spoken words) in the film, Cromwell is an essential part of Babe. He plays the kindhearted Farmer Arthur Hoggett, who saves a piglet's life. Cromwell even managed to snag an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his work. But the movie was noteworthy for Cromwell because it actually inspired him to become a vegan. He had been a vegetarian since 1975, but admitted that he had sometimes let meat slip back into his diet. He said in an interview with Vegetarian Times in 1998, "I decided that to be able to speak about this [movie] with conviction, I needed to become vegetarian again." It seems that Cromwell couldn't fully inhabit his character (and the farmer's appreciation for animals) without forgoing consuming animal products entirely. This commitment to a vegan lifestyle resulted in a new mission in his life: fighting for animal rights.

James Cromwell Has Become a Passionate Animal Rights Activist

With nearly 200 credits on his resume and an impressive roster of parts (having appeared in everything from L.A. Confidential and The Green Mile to American Horror Story and Succession), Cromwell has taken on perhaps his most important role as an animal rights activist. He has fought endlessly for various campaigns, including trying to stop the exploitation of marine animals at SeaWorld, ending scientific testing on dogs, and raising awareness about animal cruelty in a variety of forms. Even though Cromwell is now in his 80s, his activism has only ramped up. He somehow managed to fold his body into a shipping crate (despite being 6-foot-7!) at Los Angeles International Airport in 2014 to protest Air France's policy of shipping monkeys to laboratories. He also helped shut down Texas A&M University's canine muscular dystrophy laboratory in 2019, but not before being arrested for his efforts.

Cromwell was named PETA's 2022 Person of the Year for his tireless work of opening up people's eyes to animal rights issues. He even superglued his hand to a Starbucks counter in New York City in 2022 to protest the company's policy of charging more for vegan milk products. In a video for PETA, Cromwell noted that "all over the world, in Great Britain, in France, they give these things away, no charge for it. Here there's an exorbitant charge. Why? Why, when it's so important to address climate change? There's no reason for it except greed." At this point, Cromwell isn't even sure how many times he's been arrested for these protests, saying, "Oh, I lose track. Seven or eight times, maybe more." Cromwell is so committed to this cause that he takes up efforts to create change in both big ways and in smaller ones. In 2020, he sent a letter to the president of the candy company that produces Peeps, asking for them to replace the gelatin (usually sourced from the collagen of pigs) found in the marshmallows. As of now, Peeps still contain the animal by-product, but Cromwell won't give up the fight.

Last year, Cromwell even took a nod from his Babe character and saved a piglet from being sent to the slaughterhouse. In a statement, he noted, "Having had the privilege of witnessing and experiencing pigs' intelligence and inquisitive personalities while filming, the movie Babe changed my life and my way of eating, and so I jumped at the chance to save this real-life Babe." Cromwell hopes that his actions will bring awareness to the cruel practices the pork industry currently employs. Although Cromwell's acting skills are unparalleled, it is his animal rights activism that makes him a true hero.

