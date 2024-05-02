The Big Picture A new Alamo Drafthouse PSA features the cast and director of Babes warning audiences not to talk during the movie.

Babes is a comedy exploring the challenges of pregnancy and motherhood with humor and heart.

Co-stars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau share real-life chemistry in director Pamela Adlon's debut film.

Later this month, King of the Hill Emmy winner and Better Things co-creator Pamela Adlon will make her first round through theaters as a director with her debut feature, Babes, an R-rated comedy touring the complicated world of pregnancy. With tickets going on sale today, she's gathered her babes Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau to lay down the law and prevent any rowdy adult children from ruining the moviegoing experience. Collider is excited to once again partner with Alamo Drafthouse to share their latest "Don't Talk" PSA in which the trio delivers a stern warning to everyone not to use their phone in the theater, or else they'll find themselves in time-out.

The PSA stays on-brand with the themes of Babes as Adlon, Glazer, and Buteau sit down for a little chat about parenthood. While they acknowledge that it's a challenge to find the right balance when raising kids to be well-behaved little angels, it's even more frustrating to deal with other parents' little terrors. More infuriating than that, however, is encountering grown adults who clearly should know better and still act like spoiled toddlers, which is exactly what using your phone during a movie makes you look like in Adlon's eyes. Big babies end up in time-out with no ice cream for dessert, but Buteau adds that there's an easy solution to this problem - just put the phone away and keep your eyes up at the big screen. That behavior especially won't be tolerated at Alamo Drafthouse, a premiere dine-in theater destination that's been a favorite among moviegoers for special screenings and other events.

Babes follows Eden (Glazer), an "aggressively single" woman who helps her friend Dawn (Buteau) through the delivery of her second child, only to find the tables turned on her. After a one-night stand with a charming stranger, she's now expecting and in desperate need of advice from her longtime bestie, who's a battle-hardened mom at this point. Expect plenty of humor, heart, and mature conversations about the reproductive process as Eden becomes intimately familiar with the roller-coaster ride of motherhood.

'Babes' Features a Tight-Knit Comedy Team to Die For

Image via Neon

In addition to co-starring, Glazer also co-wrote the script for Adlon's directorial debut with Josh Rabinowitz. She's proven her comedy chops through an impressive resume, most notably including credits as the co-creator and co-star of Broad City with fellow acclaimed comedian Abbi Jacobson. Buteau, too, has co-created and starred in a much-lauded comedy series — Survival of the Thickest — which was picked up for a second season earlier this year. Another thing working for the on-screen duo is their real-life chemistry. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Buteau spoke to the energy between her and Glazer forged through years of stand-up and creating:

“When you do stand-up in New York, you do like three or four sets in a night. It’s sort of like a blur. It does feel like college where you're just like, ‘I'm not hungover. I'm not drunk. I'm just doing a lot.’ And so I don't remember the first time we met, but I just remember energy. You see someone in a green room and you're like, ‘Oh, I mess with them. I F’s with them.’ So I just remember thinking that you and Abbi [Jacobson] are amazing, and I love what y'all are doing. My head was down in what I was doing, and then we finally came together.”

Rounding out the cast of Babes is Stephan James, Hasan Minhaj, John Carroll Lynch, The Lucas Brothers, Oliver Platt, and Sandra Bernhard. The comedy goes wide in theaters on May 17, but tickets are available to purchase now. While you wait for the release, check out the exclusive "Don't Talk" PSA below.