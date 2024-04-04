The Big Picture Babes, starring Ilana Glazer, is a pregnancy-themed comedy directed by Pamela Adlon, hitting theaters May 17.

The trailer shows Glazer's character, Eden, navigating motherhood with the help of her best friend and facing unexpected challenges.

The film features a talented cast including Michelle Buteau, Stephan James, Hasan Minhaj, and more in key roles.

Ilana Glazer is unexpectedly expecting in the new trailer for Babes. The pregnancy-themed comedy is due in theaters on May 17. The film is the feature directorial debut of Better Things star Pamela Adlon. The trailer opens with Eden (Glazer) getting her best friend Dawn (Michelle Buteau, Survival of the Thickest) through the birth of her second child. On the way home, Eden runs into a handsome stranger (Stephan James, If Beale Street Could Talk) - one thing leads to another, and soon it's Eden who finds herself in the family way.

This time, she's going to need Dawn's help as she journeys through the complicated world of motherhood; along the way, the two longtime friends see how they've grown apart, and what they still have in common. The trailer does not hold its punches when it comes to bodily functions, medical procedures, and reproductive anatomy, so don't go into this one expecting a reboot of Diane Keaton's Baby Boom. Hopefully, the experience goes better than the last time Glazer was pregnant on-screen, in the horror film False Positive.

Who Are The Creatives Behind 'Babes'?

In addition to Glazer, Buteau, and James, Babes also stars Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act) as Dawn's husband, John Carroll Lynch (Zodiac) as an obstetrician, and The Lucas Brothers (22 Jump Street) as twin doctors, plus Oliver Platt (The Bear) and Sandra Bernhard (Pose). Glazer co-wrote the script with Broad City veteran Josh Rabinowitz; Glazer and Rabinowitz also produced the film, alongside Ashley Fox and Suzie Fox. Glen Basner, Ben Browning, and Jamin O'Brien executive produced.

It is the first feature for Adlon, who helmed 44 episodes of Better Things; in an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff earlier this year, Adlon talked about her experiences as a director: "I think what I learned when I became a director and started running a crew is that when you have the ability to make a decision, everybody else relaxes. So when you make a choice and you can move forward with it, then it makes everybody's job easier. So I think that's what Judd [Apatow] meant. It's what it means to me to guide people and take care of the story and the characters and the details."

Babes will hit theaters May 17, 2024.