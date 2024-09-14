Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is finally in theaters. The build up for the long-awaited return of the Ghost With the Most on the big screen was another merchandising blitz for Warner Brothers. In the spirit of another Tim Burton classic, Batman, Beetlejuice has been seen on everything from soda bottles to fantasy football ads to car commercials. However, for the child at heart, the new endless sea of collectibles, which included Funko Pops and action figures from NECA, was the main course to this Neitherworld buffet. Even though the horror comedy sequel is out, it appears NECA isn't slowing down the Beetlejuice love anytime soon, as they’ve just unveiled an adorable figure to honor Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s release.

It's showtime because the new piece is a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Life-Size Baby Beetlejuice Prop Replica. The 1:1 scale doll has five points of articulation, poseable eyes, synthetic rooted hair, authentic movie deco and tailored clothing. The figure measures at 14-inches when seated and 19-inches when standing. While Baby Beetlejuice was only in two scenes in the film, he left his impact due to the shocking nature of the effects involved with the character, his cute yet sinister look, and final dream sequence that felt like it pushed the boundaries of its PG-13 rating. Baby Beetlejuice now joins NECA’s previously revealed “Ultimate” seven-inch Beetlejuice figures and the main characters that make up Burton’s Gothic world in NECA’s Saturday morning cartoon-inspired Tooney Terrors line. Baby Beetlejuice will be $129.99 USD.

What's ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ About?

Close

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the story of three generations of Deetz women dealing with a tragedy that sends them back to their now-famous ghost house. Lydia (Winona Ryder) and Delia (Catherine O'Hara) try to connect with their daughter/granddaughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), but the death of her father has put a wrench in their relationship. To make matters worse, when Astrid discovers a way into the Neitherworld and can't find her way out, Lydia must seek the help of Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) before it's too late. The only catch is Lydia has to finally marry our favorite Bio-Exorcist. However, the wedding might be doomed (again) as Beetlejuice’s ex-wife Delores and a Neitherworld cop, Wolf Jackson, are after him for their own ghoulish reasons. Like its beloved predecessor, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is full of practical effects and old-school tricks. The prime example being Baby Beetlejuice, who's sure to steal the undead hearts of the horror community.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’…is in Theaters Now

You can get your tickets for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Fandango's website. You can also catch up with the franchise by streaming the original Beetlejuice on Max and its companion animated series on Tubi. Before your next Beetlejuice binge, you can pre-order NECA’s Baby Beetlejuice Prop Replica on their website. It's set to ship this month.

Get tickets