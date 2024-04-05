The Big Picture Baby Driver shows director Edgar Wright's love for classic car chase movies with intense action and a dynamic soundtrack syncing to the protagonist's perspective.

The film features realistic car chases with practical stunts and a close focus on the actors' reactions, enhancing the intensity.

Wright's thorough planning process for Baby Driver helped save time and resources, but also resulted in the destruction of several vehicles during filming.

There are few filmmakers working today who are as easily identified as “film buffs” quite like Edgar Wright. As a lover of classic cinema, Wright often uses his films to pay tribute to classic entries in the genre, adding references to films that are both beloved and niche. Shaun of the Dead serves as a loving homage to the George Romero era of zombie movies; Hot Fuzz pays tribute to classic buddy cop films like Lethal Weapon; The World’s End subverts expectations of the alien invasion movie; Scott Pilgrim vs. the World merges rock music with the influence of classic video games and anime. Although Wright certainly acknowledges the “getaway driver” classics that have preceded him, Baby Driver establishes itself as a new car chase classic with its destructive depiction of high-speed stunt sequences.

'Baby Driver' Is a Love Letter to Classic Car Chase Movies

Set and filmed in modern day Atlanta, Baby Driver is a highly stylized crime thriller that examines the personal struggles that a getaway driver experiences as he attempts “one last job.” The driver known as “Baby” (Ansel Elgort) has worked for many years doing jobs for the mob boss Doc (Kevin Spacey) in order to pay off a debt. Although he’s unquestionably skilled at performing dangerous heists, Baby begins to want out of his responsibilities once he begins to fall in love with the charismatic waitress Debora (Lily James). As his crew members Buddy (Jon Hamm), Darling (Eiza Gonzalez), and Bats (Jamie Foxx) begin to suspect his loyalties, Baby must find a way to escape and live his happy ending with Deborah.

As Wright’s fans have come to expect, Baby Driver features a dynamic soundtrack that allows the viewer to experience the action sequences through the titular character’s perspective. Baby has suffered from tinnitus since he was a child, and is only able to focus when listening to music. In order to convey the importance of music within Baby’s life, Wright syncs up the needle drops with each action sequence in inventive ways. While it’s fun to hear numbers like Queen’s “Brighton Rock” or Chuck Rio’s “Tequila” in the midst of an exciting chase, the insertion of memorable musical numbers is more than just a gimmick. It allows the viewer to understand how Baby perceives the world, and how his logical approach to music makes him a stronger driver.

Although his films are frequently quite satirical in their approach to their respective genres, Baby Driver is among the more intense and sincere films of Wright’s entire career. The action sequences are quite brutal, and despite many memorable one-liners, major characters are killed in violent ways. The intensity stems from the realistic manner in which the car chases were directed; unlike films like The Fast and the Furious franchise, Baby Driver makes use of the laws of gravity and physics. It gives the car chases a grounded quality that somehow makes them feel more intense and emotionally effective.

Filming 'Baby Driver' Was a Destructive Process

Close

Given the importance that the car chases play in showcasing Baby’s character arc, Wright did extensive planning in order to ensure that the music and stunts were synced up in Baby Driver. Prior to the beginning of principal photography, Wright began choosing the songs he wanted to use in the final edit, and designing action sequences around the key beats of the music. Designing the scenes using animatics helped Wright comprehend what the choreography could look like well before shooting began. This allowed him to pull off some of the film’s incredible practical feats without risking going over budget with re-shoots.

Unlike many of the other action films of the 21st century, Wright pulled off a majority of Baby Driver’s stunts in-camera, with visual effects only occasionally used to enhance what had already been shot. After scouting out the shooting locations in Atlanta with second unit director Darrin Prescott, Wright chose locations where their stunts could be pulled off. Although the audio was recorded at a local racetrack in order to sound realistic, Wright wanted to put as much emphasis as possible on the performances. The actors remained inside the vehicles for significant portions of the shoot in order to gauge their genuine reactions; for more dangerous scenes, professional stunt drivers stepped in.

Although Wright’s planning process helped save time and resources, several vehicles were destroyed during the production of Baby Driver. According to Prescott, there was a limit to how much animation could predict actual damages, leading to some legitimate destruction that was captured on camera. He revealed that the crew had to ship in new axles and other spare parts because some of the most memorable vehicles were constantly being destroyed. While Prescott admitted that “each day seems like a challenge,” he stated that “the great thing about this is all the driving that people are going to see is actual high performance driving.”

Edgar Wright Got Advice for 'Baby Driver' From 'Mad Max's George Miller

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Although he had some experience creating action sequences in both Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Wright courted the advice of another great filmmaker when making Baby Driver. Wright consulted with the Mad Max franchise director George Miller, who suggested using a small rig called a “pursuit crane” to carry the camera when filming the chase scenes. This allowed Wright to shoot from a moving vehicle as the stunt cars sped by; it was a technique that Miller had perfected during the chaotic production of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Pouring so much effort into practical stunts may have put a burden on him, but Baby Driver became Wright’s biggest commercial success, and earned Academy Award nominations for Best Editing, Best Sound Effects Editing, and Best Sound Mixing. While the notion of a sequel has been teased, it's hard to imagine Wright finding a way to top the stunts that he already created in the first Baby Driver.

Baby Driver is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix