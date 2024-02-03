The Big Picture Edgar Wright's film Baby Driver showcases his command of direction and style, reminding audiences of the power of the director.

Despite the refusal to use the mask of Michael Myers from Halloween, Wright cleverly incorporated a hilarious joke into the film.

The gag involving Mike Myers instead of Michael Myers received approval from Mike Myers himself and resulted in a boom in Austin Powers mask sales during Halloween season.

Even for Edgar Wright, a visually acute and idiosyncratic filmmaker, his 2017 heist caper, Baby Driver, is a supremely ingenious film. The film's direction and style are commanding on the screen. It is the kind of film that reminds general audiences of the power of the director. Baby Driver is filled to the brim with innovative cinematic flourishes and radiant influences that inspire budding filmmakers. Despite how shrewd and skillful Wright's vision was, it couldn't account for unfortunate twists such as rights refusals from the proprietors of a classic horror icon. However, Wright's denied permission to use the mask of Michael Myers from Halloween led to a hilarious joke in an already sharply humorous film.

Edgar Wright's Strong Sense of Humor Is Prevalent in 'Baby Driver'

A director of cult status, who previously made the spiritual Cornetto Trilogy with Simon Pegg, and an ahead-of-its-time adaptation of the graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Edgar Wright stepped into a more commercial realm with Baby Driver. While maintaining his distinct style, associated with fast-cutting, creative transitions, tongue-in-cheek humor, genre sampling, and an eclectic soundtrack, Wright created a wholly satisfying action-thriller--one that paid tribute to American and British heist films of the past while pushing the genre forward. Baby Driver follows the titular young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort), who is coerced into working for a crime boss, Doc (Kevin Spacey), as his professional life dangerously collides with his personal life, particularly his relationship with his newfound girlfriend, Debora (Lily James).

Throughout the film, Baby is assigned to multiple heists, each with a different combination of players. In a bank heist with Bats (Jamie Foxx), Eddie (Flea), and JD (Lanny Joon), the team inadvertently decides to get quite creative with their choice of facewear. Bats is shocked to see the mask that JD hands him, which is modeled after the face of renowned comic actor, Mike Myers. Amounting to a comedy of errors, JD was confused by Doc's orders, as he did not distinguish between the writer-actor of Wayne's World and Austin Powers fame and the slasher antagonist from the John Carpenter-created horror franchise. "It should be the Halloween mask!" Bats proclaims. "This is a Halloween mask!" JD responds in a bumbling misinterpretation. Nonetheless, the crew executes the job while sporting a mask that would bring laughs to potential hostages.

Before Baby Driver, every Edgar Wright film could be classified as a comedy mixed with elements of horror, action, and science fiction. While categorically less of a comedy than his previous outings, Baby Driver would be incomplete without Wright's sharp sense of humor that is embedded into thrilling car chase sequences and intense sequences of violence. Even if Wright was determined to make his depictions of violence far grittier and more poignant, he would make sure the laughs would resonate just as strongly. Along with the director's affinity for visual gags, Baby, despite being a reticent mute throughout the film, provides humor through his innate observations.

Why Did Edgar Wright Use a Mike Myers Mask Instead of a Michael Myers Mask in 'Baby Driver'?

While Edgar Wright is an effortlessly creative mind, he could not have conjured up the behind-the-scenes mix-up that occurred regarding the licensing of a Michael Myers mask. Bats was shocked that he was handed a Mike Myers mask, and so was Edgar Wright. Greg Nicotero, the effects artist for Baby Driver, posted on Instagram a Michael Myers mask he created from scratch. The facewear was created for a deleted scene in the film where two characters wore the mask of the slasher villain while another wore an Austin Powers mask. Unfortunately, this humorous sequence had to be cut after the filmmakers were denied permission to use Halloween iconography.

"Because of the upcoming Halloween reboot, the rights holders didn’t want to let us use the Michael Myers mask," Wright added on Twitter. The writer-director swiftly called an audible in the script. Instead of one mask of the Canadian actor and comedian, he had all three characters wear Myers masks. Coming full circle, Myers gave Wright and Baby Driver his blessing to use his face. Wright further explained that the studio behind the Halloween franchise at the time, Trancas International Films, had a history of refusing to license its famous property to other movies and TV shows. At the very least, the decision was not personal or driven out of contempt for the depiction of the mask in Baby Driver. A year after the release of Wright's film, the first of David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot trilogy was released with favorable reviews and commercial success.

Mike Myers Approved of the Michael Myers Gag in 'Baby Driver'

Mike Myers, fond of random and peculiar humor, was unsurprisingly amused by the revised joke in Baby Driver. "I’m equally proud of my work as the killer in Halloween as I am for my work in Austin Powers," Myers told The Hollywood Reporter. The Michael Myers-Mike Myers gag resonated with the public to a degree that exceeded the rest of the film's runtime. In the Halloween season of 2017, months after Baby Driver grossed $226 million worldwide at the box office, Austin Powers masks began flying off the shelves. Various online retailers sold out masks inspired by the Shagadelic spy. One site contacted THR in frustration over their negligence to satisfy consumer demand. Wright was thrilled by the boom in Myers-related Halloween masks. The director, whose Shaun of the Dead inspired Halloween costumes, had an inkling that Austin Powers masks might be a hot item during the spooky season and even contacted Warner Bros (who distributed the Powers films under New Line Cinema) to expect a surge in sales.

It's no secret that making a film requires good fortune. There are fortuitous instances that cannot be premeditated, as evident with the Michael Myers/Mike Myers mask gag in Baby Driver. At first, this joke was nearly derailed by a failure to receive licensing from the proprietors of Halloween. Instead of accepting defeat, Edgar Wright conceived of a new scenario on the fly and executed an even funnier and more memorable exchange on the screen. In many ways, Jamie Foxx's Bats character served as an avatar for Wright, with Bats' indignant reaction to wearing a Mike Myers mask rather than sporting the face of the slasher villain presumably matching the filmmaker's response. Considering the widespread acclaim and monetary bump that transpired in the wake of this licensing issue, it's fair to say that it all worked out in the end.

Baby Driver is available to stream on Freevee in the U.S.

