Although Hollywood had tested the boundaries of film with different approaches, Alfred E. Green made an impression that set a new precedent. Baby Face (1933), which is approaching its 90th anniversary, captured the Great Depression and the American decline that affected women on an existential level. The journey of Barbara Stanwyck's Lily Powers showed an alternative perspective of women and created a path for femme fatales of the '40s and '50s. This was a daring approach in the early age of Hollywood and the influence was seen in the years to come. The impact of this film left the industry questioning its depictions of sex, violence, and subcultures. Baby Face created another mainstream standard that tried to show crime and flawed characters intimately, which would continue into the 1960s.

With increasing levels of crime and sexual decadence, organizations like the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America had to answer for the next wave of scandalous cinema. The response was an official rubric that would regulate any content deemed subversive — the Hays Code. The eccentric measures taken by directors were no longer tolerated and the Hays Code was the new standard. Baby Face revealed a side of American culture often reserved for a fringe subculture, which brought attention to women's viewpoints and their experiences in poverty.

RELATED: How Hollywood Freed Itself From The Hays Code's Restrictive Grasp

How Did 'Baby Face' Rebel Against Social Norms?

New waves of identity became marketable in the changing times of the U.S. market. Sex became a notorious theme in an era where the Hays Code had not been enforced officially. Green's depiction of female independence and violent consequences called that tolerance into question. Modernity, according to philosopher and media theorist Marshall McLuhan, was an obstacle for the industry that was trying to get ahead of the cultural curve. Modernity was the changing society defining itself based on modern subcultures rather than mainstream ones. Many Americans were exposed to many brands of politics in film, from feminism to humanism.

What Is 'Baby Face' About?

In the opening scene, Lily Powers is on the receiving end of power. Her mundane routine of attracting customers during the Prohibition era consists of sex without ambition. When Cragg (Alphonse Ethier) meets her, she's in a vulnerable state of frustration. He consoles her with German philosophy, a worldview where men and women rethink all values from the past. Right away, she applies a different approach to her life when men get in the way. The film isn't afraid to show seduction and persuasion in ways that were deemed controversial at the time.

Powers' ambition allows her to gain things that were unattainable before meeting her German friend. Job promotions, fancier clothes, and confidence are on display with each Machiavellian move. The frustration from before has withered away, yet new challenges await her. Green offers a life lesson with the inclusion of Courtland Trenholm (George Brent) who becomes the biggest challenge for Powers. Trenholm, representing the conventional love interest, brings the more familiar type of romance that defines the 30s. Despite all her worldly gains, she finds Trenholm as a more compelling figure than Cragg. He has to address a controversy at his place of employment after two members die in a murder-suicide caused by Powers and her lethal romance triangle.

In the wake of both deaths, Trenholm collaborates with her after she threatens to blackmail his business. The Machiavellian mindset gets her in this situation while offering a way out. Powers and Trenholm become close until they encounter financial turmoil. Two ideas are highlighted: Love in a meaningful sense versus the materialism that keeps her away from social bonds. Her priorities are put to the test when she has to choose between running off with money and jewelry or sticking with him. Unlike previous men, Trenholm is her husband, and he almost dies after facing an indictment. Any dynamic between Powers and conflict places her opponents in a vulnerable state. It's a standard she no longer wants to take advantage of.

When the last moments of the film show Powers with her incapacitated husband, the results of her behavior are shown with a realist lens. In the back of an ambulance, she is traumatized and looks down at her money and jewels that fall on the floor. Her final words in the film echo a new lease on life: "It doesn't matter now." The risky lifestyle represents the worst aspects of Cragg's philosophy. It's the same advice that targeted indiscriminately and led to Trenholm being a target.

It makes the quote from earlier in the film resonate with the last sentiment. Powers tells Cragg she, "never did get much good out of books." A statement that applies to the German book that galvanizes Cragg and her. The scene where he tells her explicitly about how to organize her life was edited to replace the revolutionary advice with something less radical. This dynamic between the values on screen and the palpability of its audience shows the viewers a dilemma that made filmmaking difficult.

How Did American Culture Influence 'Baby Face'?

When it wasn't sex testing the boundaries of consumption, it was violence. Baby Face made room for both. Crime films like G-Men and The Public Enemy carried a stigma while the next generation of actresses dominated the screen in physical ways. Meanwhile, both genres had waged a culture war that involved identity. An industry that used to share the views of its audience was faced with other worldviews. The questions being posed from subcultures were: What is American culture, and where is it going?

The commodification of identity kept women preoccupied with perceptions of sex and womanhood that emerged into mainstream prominence. The theater became the outlet to find philosophical ideas like individualism and manifested them in the shape of entertainment. Feminism and modernity were being pitched in an industry that was willing to cast these ideas as the main characters. A landscape with possibilities that combined technology with philosophy. If they were in demand from the public, they would be marketed as genres with new outlooks on American culture.

It was a pivotal moment when Cragg told Powers, "you don't realize your potentialities." Her performance throughout the film was a trial of self-discovery and excess. An identity crisis that many women at the time of its release could relate to. The social norms in the U.S. were ambiguous and subcultures became more widely available. Stanwyck's appearance was a different way of women seeing themselves in society.

Before the Hays Code, there was a question of tolerance looming over the industry. Depictions of violence and sex resembled the chaotic streets of American cities. Baby Face was only one part of the expanding genre spreading throughout the market. It was an influential flashpoint that found a place in mainstream entertainment. The struggle between Powers's wants and her deep-seated needs made Green's complicated story into an introspective journey through America's changing values.