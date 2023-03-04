Funko has just unveiled a new figure recreating one of the Guardians of the Galaxy's most iconic moments. In December 2016, fans were eager to get their first glimpse at the second Guardians adventure, and the first trailer delivered with a simple premise. Baby Groot was stuck inside a small cave with an armed bomb. Rocket (Bradley Cooper) could only guide him with his voice while he was busy with the battle against Ego (Kurt Russell) outside. With the young Groot being merely a baby by that point, it was hard for him to understand instructions clearly, leaving the fate of the whole team depending on whether Groot could press the right button or not.

Fortunately, everyone's favorite intergalactic baby (up until that point, at least) managed to remember which button he was supposed to push, ensuring the Guardians' survival and Ego's defeat. During the post-credits scenes from the movie, some time has passed and Groot had become a teenager, complete with a disregard for anything Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) had to say and a ravaging obsession with playing video games. The first Guardians film had teased Baby Groot by showing him dancing in a flowerpot, but it wasn't until the sequel when fans could see him running around, defeating bad guys with his branches.

What's Next for the Guardians of the Galaxy?

This summer, James Gunn will close out thr trilogy of films he started in 2014 with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. In the new installment, Star-Lord will still feel devastated after the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, when the team will be forced to face the High Evolutionary (Chudwuki Iwuji). During their adventure, the team will realize that the new villain is related to Rocket's past, giving an extra layer of depth to the upcoming conflict. After nine years, it will be time to say gooodbye to the family that also includes Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Image via Funko

Funko recently revealed some new figurines celebrating the release of the upcoming film, including Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Nebula, Mantis, and Drax. What sets this new collection apart from other collectibles representing the characters is how these are decorated with a very particular neon color palette. The uniforms the heroes can be seen in are the ones from the first trailer, inspired by the outfits the Guardians wore in the comic run that introduced this specific roster for the team. It remains to be seen what other surprises Funko has in store between now and May 5, when Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is scheduled to hit theaters.