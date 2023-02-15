Horror fans, this is a Collider giveaway you do not want to miss out on. We've teamed up with Full Moon Features to give away a premium prop replica of the foul-mouthed Baby Oopsie, as seen in the Demonic Toys film franchise. This giveaway arrives ahead of Baby Oppsie's official arrival as part of the Full Moon Horror Line, which will feature a vast catalog of high-end replicas, figures, prop replicas, and more horrifying delights.

Last year, the Demonic Toys franchise officially turned twenty, with the anniversary of the 1992 cult-classic Demonic Toys which spawned Charles Brand's thriving horror franchise, which included the subsequent films Dollman vs. Demonic Toys, Puppet Master vs Demonic Toys, and Demonic Toys 2. In 2021, Full Moon Features debuted their first television series, Baby Oopsie—which is where this creepy prop replica hails from. The series, which is essentially a sequel to Demonic Toys 2, follows a meek and mild-mannered doll collector named Sybil Pittman (Libbie Higgins), whose only joy in life is restoring old dolls. Her life is forever changed when the full-mouthed Baby Oopsie comes into her life, and her peaceful existence takes a murderous turn. There's something truly horrifying about dolls coming to life and wreaking havoc.

The Baby Oopsie 1:1 prop replica is the first of Full Moon Horror's new line of ultra-high-end replicas. Cast from the original prop molds used for the film, the replica features spooky light-up electronic eyes, actual character voice recordings, and real fabric clothing. The deluxe figure measures in at 25 inches of sheer fear, with posable limbs, and she even has a "Birth Certificate" signed by Charles Band and Baby Oopsie director William Butler.

Image via Full Moon Features

How to Win Baby Oopsie

If you aren't the lucky winner of the talking Baby Oopsie prop replica, you can always try your hand at buying one of the $300 limited-edition collectibles when they arrive in March. Each Baby Oopsie, and all of the upcoming high-end replicas, will be limited edit, with foil-stamped slip-covers, and once they're sold out—they will not be manufactured again. We should also note that, because this spooky little rugrat has an awfully foul mouth (just like her on-screen counterpart), Baby Oopsie is R-rated and created for adults only. Sorry, horror-loving tykes!

If you want a chance to win this frightening Baby Oopsie prop replica, all you have to do is email Collider at thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with your name and address. This contest is only open to residents in the United States. The contest will be open until March 1st, 2023. After that, we will contact the winner.

Check out the creepy baby you might be bringing into your home below:

