Netflix's dark comedy Baby Reindeer has been one of the year's biggest sleeper hits, earning 52.8 million viewing hours during its second week alone. Even creator-star Richard Gadd didn't anticipate its success. He has said that he expected the show to "sit as maybe a little cult, artistic gem on the Netflix platform." In addition to drawing massive views, the show also caused a major stir online, prompting much discussion over how much of it is actually true.

Plus, the real-life woman supposedly discussed in the show has hit back, while some overzealous fans have even tracked down and harassed some of the other supposed real-life figures. This all makes Baby Reindeer and the surrounding phenomenon thoroughly complex, not to mention quite misunderstood. Aside from the hubbub, the series itself stands out with its humor, clever writing, frank engagement with intense themes, and for Gadd's courage in recreating some of his trauma on-screen. Here are all of its episodes, ranked.

7 Episode 5

Directed by Josephine Bornebusch

"It's like, when someone dies, and you know you can't joke about it." While none of the show's episodes is bad, the fifth one is the least impactful, especially in comparison to the intensity of Episode 4. Liz (Nina Sosanya) asks Donny to move out after Keeley (Shalom Brune-Franklin) is accosted. As a result, Donny begins spending more time with Teri (Nava Mau), but his intimacy issues pose a problem for their relationship.

Episode 5 mostly just allows the events of the preceding episode to sink in, while setting up the confessions and confrontations of the final two. As a result, one can't help but ponder how much of what the viewer has watched is true. Indeed, while Netflix marketed the show by claiming that it is a true story, Gadd himself has said that it takes place in a "fictional realm". This guessing game has somewhat overshadowed the story itself, which is a pity since the series is strong enough to stand on its own.

6 Episode 2

Directed by Weronika Tofilska

"Here I was, the woman of my dreams before me." Baby Reindeer quickly broadens its scope from the main Martha (Jessica Gunning) plot line, revealing that Donny has been secretly dating Teri, an American transgender therapist, though he is ashamed of his feelings and has lied to her, claiming to be a builder named Tony. He is too embarrassed to kiss her on the Underground, nor can he will himself to report Martha to the police.

The contrasting ways Donny treats Teri and Martha create an interesting tension and provide a glimpse into his personality. He's insecure and confused, using lies to avoid vulnerability. He also rationalizes his unhealthy behavior, like telling himself that it would be wrong to report Martha because she's simply misunderstood or mentally ill. In the process, Donny reveals himself to be a complex, contradictory character; both optimistic and depressive, and an active participant in his own misery.

5 Episode 1

Directed by Weronika Tofilska

"Some people run away by packing their bags, others run away by standing in one place too long." Baby Reindeer hits the ground running, opening with Donny offering a distressed Martha a free cup of tea, and thus igniting years of turbulence and drama. Martha is a real whirlwind here, flirting with him, bombarding him with hundreds of emails, declaring her love for him, and disrupting his stand-up set. Brilliantly, the episode ends with Donny accepting her friend request. He just can't help himself.

In other words, from the get-go, Baby Reindeer positions itself as far more than just a sensational tale of a stalker. Rather, it's fundamentally a study of Donny. Gadd holds little back, critiquing his character just as much as any of the others. The main takeaway from this episode is that Donny's craving for acceptance and validation is borderline pathological, causing him untold trouble. It's understandable given the trauma he's suffered, but it still threatens to derail his life. In this regard, he and Martha aren't so different.

4 Episode 3

Directed by Weronika Tofilska

"I thought if anything's gonna give me closure, it's seeing you fail spectacularly in front of hundreds of people." In this one, Donny admits the truth about his actions and real name to Teri, who reacts angrily and tells him to leave, though they later reconcile. Martha switches to loitering at a bus stop near Donny's home and later has a meltdown at one of Donny's gigs.

Episode 3 is one of significant character development for Donny. He acknowledges how he hurt Teri in the previous episode and finally comes clean. In so doing, he frees himself a little from the tangle of lies he's trapped himself in. However, the toll of Martha's stalking becomes even heavier. He attempts to escape Martha by blocking Martha on Facebook and taking a break from the pub, hoping she'll lose interest if he disappears. However, she remains ever-present in his thoughts, haunting him even in his sleep.

3 Episode 7

Directed by Josephine Bornebusch

"There's nothing like getting everything you want in life to realize it's not for you." The final episode sees Donny's life improving, although his recovery will be slow and gradual given all he's been through. The video of his emotional confession goes viral, while Martha's harassment gets even more vicious. Ironically, her targeting his parents leads to a cathartic moment, as Donny opens up to them and finds solace in their support.

The episode is meticulously crafted, satisfyingly bringing together the main narrative threads. Impressively, Gadd resists portraying Donny as simply a victim or victor, but rather a complex, flawed, and insecure individual. There's no feel-good conclusion, but rather an acknowledgment that healing will be difficult, but not impossible. The episode also avoids cliché by having Donny turn away from comedy rather than finding fame and fortune. Narratively, the final scene is especially well done. In it, Donny forgets his wallet when he arrives at a pub. The barman offers him a drink on the house, bringing the show full circle to the opening of the first episode.

2 Episode 6

Directed by Josephine Bornebusch

"I hated myself so much more than I loved her. And I love her so very much." The building tension of the last five episodes comes to a head in the penultimate installment. It turns out that Martha has been recording all of her and Donny's interactions, leading the police to caution him for his behavior. Martha's behavior reaches a boiling point; she smashes a glass into Donny's face when he brings up her prior stalking charges.

This episode is certainly a dramatic one, making it abundantly clear that a neat resolution to the Martha situation is impossible. (Though it's fun to watch Donny's dad give Martha a piece of his mind, even if it doesn't deter her.) The only consolation for Donny comes during his fantastic on-stage confession, where he ditches the comedy and lays bare the struggles of his life. It's a moving monologue, brutally candid about the character's self-loathing and shame.

1 Episode 4

Directed by Weronika Tofilska

"I would love to say I left, that I stormed out and never went back, but I stayed for days afterwards..." Episode 4 significantly raises the stakes and provides a devastating insight into Donny's mind. Through a flashback, the viewer learns that a young Donny crossed paths with Darrien (Tom Goodman-Hill), a popular TV writer who appears to take an interest in his talents. Instead of working together, Donny spends countless evenings getting high in Darrien's home. Darrien repeatedly abuses him and finally rapes him.

This sequence is simply heartbreaking and sensitively told. The revelation makes Donny's previously inexplicable, self-destructive behavior understandable. It's the trauma around which all of Baby Reindeer revolves. Gadd's bravery in engaging with his own abuse is remarkable, as is the complexity with which he tells this story. The series delves into the complicated dynamics of grooming and manipulation, as well as the shame and guilt that followed his assault. This flashback is intensely personal and raw, while also speaking to all-too-common experiences. More than anything, this episode is what elevates Baby Reindeer above other similar shows.

