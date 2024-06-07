The Big Picture Jessica Gunning's audition tapes for Baby Reindeer showcase her powerful portrayal of Martha, enthralling viewers globally.

Baby Reindeer's chilling narrative and performances earned it Netflix's top spot for almost a month, with critical acclaim.

The show depicts the stalking relationship between Martha and Donny Dunn, receiving high praise and winning awards.

Netflix have released clips from actor Jessica Gunning’s audition tapes for hit limited series Baby Reindeer. Gunning plays Martha, a troubled woman who becomes entangled with Donny Dunn, a fictionalized recreation of show creator and star Richard Gadd. The actor’s chilling portrayal of Gadd’s real-life stalker sent shock waves across viewers globally, with Baby Reindeer’s gripping narrative and powerful performances earning the show Netflix’s number 1 spot for almost a month. The show garnered immense critical and audience acclaim, receiving a Tomatometer score of 98% and audience score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Baby Reindeer follows show creator Richard Gadd as he plays his own semi-autobiographical fictionalization, Donny Dunn. Dunn is a hard-on-his-luck struggling comedian, who makes his living manning his local pub. Upon meeting Martha, Dunn initially pities her, attempting to extend a kind hand towards the woman. Unbeknownst to Dunn, Martha forms a strong attachment to him, igniting a stalking relationship between the two that lasted over 4 years. During this period, Martha sent Dunn (Gadd) more than 41,000 emails and left 350 hours of voicemails. Baby Reindeer was directed by Weronika Tofilska and Josephine Bornebusch, with the series consisting of 7 episodes. The show recently won the ‘Breakthrough Limited Series’ award at the first ever Gotham TV Awards, beating out strong contenders such as The Sympathizer and Shōgun.

What Can We See in Jessica Gunning’s Audition Tapes?

Releasing the tapes to X on June 7, 2024, the streaming service captioned the post, ‘See Jessica Gunning's audition tape for her powerful role as Martha in the limited series, BABY REINDEER. From creator and writer Richard Gadd.’ The clips see Gunning performing in what appears to be a self-tape, and also in scenes working alongside show creator Gadd, demonstrating the on-screen dynamic that has had audiences transfixed worldwide. In a recent interview with Collider, Gunning explained, ‘They seem to meet at a time when they both kind of need each other, and I think that’s what everyone, also, is responding to.’ The audition tapes are also edited in comparison to Baby Reindeer’s corresponding scenes, where viewers can see Gunning’s instinctive approach to the role in contrast to the final product.

As Netflix hype slowly calms down, Baby Reindeer has begun its awards journey with the show’s momentous Gotham Awards win. Richard Gadd’s raw and emotional tale is not one that audiences will forget easily, and with Emmy-buzz already building for September’s awards show, only time will tell how far Gunning and Gadd’s hit drama series can go.

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. and worldwide.

Baby Reindeer (2024) 9 10 In a dark and gripping narrative, a young man's life spirals into chaos when an innocent encounter at his bar job leads to an obsessive stalking by an older woman. The film skillfully explores themes of privacy, obsession, and the boundaries of social interaction. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Richard Gadd , Jessica Gunning , Danny Kirrane , Nava Mau Main Genre Drama Creator(s) Richard Gadd Streaming Service(s) Netflix

