Baby Reindeer continues to surpass expectations, as the controversial true story of stand-up comedian Richard Gadd is now one of Netflix's most popular shows of all time. According to the streaming giant, Baby Reindeer has taken the number ten spot on their most popular English-language shows list, which takes into account how many views a show gets within its first 91 days on Netflix. The fact that Baby Reindeer (which also was the most-watched show of the week) has achieved this goal, as the show still has about a month left in its premiere window, so its placement on the list could go up in the coming weeks.

Netflix reports that Baby Reindeer has raked in a grand total of 84.5 million views within its first few months on Netflix. This means the limited series has officially beat out The Witcher, which previously had a record of 84.5 million views within its first 91 days, for the number ten spot. What nine shows are above Baby Reindeer on the ranking? The full list of titles and what their records are can be found below:

Show Views Within 91 Days Wednesday (Season 1) 252.1 million Stranger Things (Season 4) 140.7 million DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Limited Series) 115.6 million Bridgerton (Season 1) 113.3 million The Queen's Gambit (Limited Series) 112.8 million The Night Angel (Season 1) 98.2 million Fool Me Once (Limited Series) 98.2 million Stranger Things (Season 3) 94.8 million Bridgerton (Season 2) 93.8 million Baby Reindeer (Limited Series) 84.5 million

'Baby Reindeer's Success Exists Alongside Behind-the-Scenes Drama

Baby Reindeer's unprecedented success on Netflix has shined a light on real-world issues like stalking and sexual assault. However, it's reality that is also creating a cloud over that very success. For those unfamiliar with the show, Baby Reindeer is partially based on the true story of Richard Gadd - a stand-up comedian who becomes the victim of a serial stalker named Martha (Jessica Gunning). Though names were changed to preserve the privacy of its subjects, that hasn't stopped fans of the show from trying to uncover the real-life identities of certain characters (an action which the creative team behind Baby Reindeer have consistently condemned), as well as alleged subjects speaking out about the show's depiction of them.

One such alleged subject is Scottish woman Fiona Harvey, who claims to be the inspiration behind Martha in Baby Reindeer. On June 6th, Harvey announced that she would be suing Netflix for $170 million. Following the lawsuit's filing, Netflix released the following brief statement defending the streamer and Gadd's show:

"We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story."

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

