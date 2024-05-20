One of Netflix's biggest hits so far this year has been the dark comedy Baby Reindeer, about a young man (Richard Gadd) being stalked by a disturbed woman (Jessica Gunning). The series caused an immediate buzz, with viewers speculating over how much of the story is really true. (Netflix marketed the show as a true story, but Gadd has said that it takes place in a "fictional realm".) This guessing game has, at times, threatened to overshadow the series itself, which is unfortunate, since it's worth watching purely on its own merits, regardless of the real-life aspect.

In particular, Baby Reindeer succeeds because it's so well-written. Creator-star Gadd tells the story with unflinching rawness, showing the viewer the darkest and ugliest sides of his character. At the same time, the writing is shot through with humor, often of the most acerbic kind, even when the plot gets harrowing. As a result, the show has produced several memorable lines. These are the best of them, ranked.

10 "I wish humans had a chin zip."

Martha, Episode 1

From Donny's very first interactions with Martha, there are dozens of red flags. She flirts outrageously, bombards his inbox, and even proclaims her love for him. Another major one is this odd line where she says that she wishes she could open people up and climb inside their skin. On top of being simply vivid and memorable, the quote reveals a lot about Martha's character.

It's odd, a weird mix of cozy and violent, and demonstrates her total lack of boundaries. Even being separated from someone by just their flesh is too much for her. Plus, the line is prophetic. Martha is telling Donny precisely what she will do to him in the coming months and years - get inside his life, inside his head, so that she dominates his thoughts. Their lives will be forever intertwined; Martha Scott will always be a part of Donny Dunn, no matter how much he wishes he could undo their meeting.

9 "If you stick it in the 2, you don’t get the 2.4."

Martha, Episode 2

Martha delivers many chilling and nonsensical lines in the show, many of them threatening, even murderous. But she's also often funny, if in an offbeat sort of way. In this episode, while trying to decide whether she thinks Donny is gay, Martha makes this crack. Without going into too much detail, it's a joke about anal sex and the number of children the average British couple has, according to an old statistic.

The '90s British sitcom 2point4 Children took its name from the same stat, so the line may be a reference as well as a joke. The quote also foreshadows Episode 3, where one of Donny's colleagues jokingly sends Martha a message from his phone asking for anal sex. This message later poses all kinds of trouble for Donny, not only working Martha into a frenzy but being used against him to show that he has reciprocated her flirting.

8 "Pop a proper Whopper chopper copper popadom condom on."

Donny, Episode 6

Throughout most of his adult life, Donny has pursued fame and fortune, trying his best to make it as a comedian. The series shows the viewer parts of his stand-up act, which are often a little too gimmicky and dry to be genuinely funny. But Donny has his moments, and a few of his jokes hint at his wit (even if the audiences don't always respond). For example, he's not afraid to make a fool of himself and knows how to use incongruity and juxtaposition for comedic effect.

One of his memorable silly jokes is a running gag about the fictional brand of Poppa Condoms. He describes their target market and then sums it up using a series of rhyming words. "Poppa Condoms: proper condoms for policemen working in helicopters who enjoy eating Indian food and Burger King," he declares in a prerecorded bit, before building up to this line, which is actually some solid wordplay.

7 "That’s why I wanted fame, because when you’re famous, people see you as that, famous."

Donny, Episode 6

Donny relentlessly pursues comedy success, even as show business hands him nothing but disappointment, embarrassment, and frustration. In the penultimate episode, he explains why. During his moving on-stage monologue, in which he lays bare all his traumas and insecurities, Donny admits that he desired fame because he viewed it as a shield. "I feared judgment my entire life," he says, adding that, were he famous, people would focus on that rather than his flaws. For years, he believed it was impossible for him to be liked and accepted unless he was a star.

The entire monologue is fantastically written, full of self-lacerating lines like "I hated myself so much more than I loved her" and "I am so f---ing naive". These quotes highlight the main factor that sets Donny apart from Martha and the other, even more unstable characters: he's self-aware. No one sees Donny's faults more clearly than Donny - and this means he has a shot at recovery.

6 "Sometimes you create such a web of lies that you almost forget what you started running from in the first place."

Donny, Episode 2

The second episode reveals Donny's deep problems with vulnerability and the way he uses dishonesty to protect himself. The viewer learns that he has secretly been involved with Teri (Nava Mau), an American transgender therapist. However, Donny is ashamed of his feelings and has deceived her, pretending to be a builder named Tony. He's too embarrassed to kiss her on the Underground, stepping off the train and watching as it pulls away.

Donny has told lie after lie, to the point that they're throttling him. Once again, he's at least aware of the problem and, in the following episodes, makes moves to address it. He changes his dating profile to be more honest and confesses the truth to Teri. The line is also interesting in that it emphasizes how the lies, while initially keeping one safe, tend to become a far bigger problem than the one they were intended to conceal. The power of honesty is thus one of Baby Reindeer's central, recurring themes.

5 "It’s a patronizing, arrogant feeling, feeling sorry for someone you’ve only just met."

Donny, Episode 1

Baby Reindeer jumps straight into its central drama, opening with Donny offering Martha a free cup of tea, kicking off her infatuation, then obsession, then years of stalking. Over the course of the show, Donny frequently rationalizes his behavior toward Martha, like telling himself it would be wrong to report because she's simply misunderstood or mentally ill.

He does this in the first episode too, explaining that he was friendly towards Martha because he felt sorry for her (though he later admits that he wanted the attention and adoration). With this quote, he acknowledges that his feelings were not as pure as he would have liked to believe. He admits that it took a great amount of hubris to take pity on someone he didn't know. Thus, the opening scene is as much a character study of Donny as it is of Martha. Both have issues, and they make a perfect, toxic match.

4 "I used to think my dreams would lead to happiness, but now it almost feels like this choice between the two."

Donny, Episode 1

With this line, Donny is referring back to his quest for success in the comedy world and his flawed belief that it would solve his problems. Fame equals happiness in his mind. Donny is not alone in this. Many people seem to believe that stardom is a panacea for all life's woes. In this quote, Donny is expressing his sadness that chasing his dream has been so difficult and seems to bring him nothing but loss. However, the line is also a flash of Donny's growing maturity and self-awareness.

This is because, while Donny is at first depressed by the realization that his comedy career and happiness are mutually exclusive, he's actually cottoning on to something that will save him much heartache later. He's realizing that, in order to be free and at peace, he'll have to let go of his comedy aspirations and the erroneous notion that only fame can heal his emotional wounds. In Episode 1, this thought feels bleak; by Episode 7, it's liberating.

3 "It made me this sticking plaster for all life's weirdos."

Donny, Episode 7

With this line, Donny delves deeper into the way his trauma and abuse have altered his personality and his life. He says that it drew damaged people toward him and made it difficult for him to set boundaries or look after himself. "[It made me] this open wound for them to sniff at," he says. Donny hints at this again when he mentions his period of promiscuous anonymous sex. It's a heartbreaking line, revealing that, due to his trauma and the resulting low self-esteem, Donny invited more bad treatment into his life from other messed-up characters.

Donny claims that this was the fundamental reason that he kept talking to Martha, even when he realized that she was obsessed. "I knew she was mad, and I knew she was dangerous, but she flattered me. That was enough," Donny admits. He so craved kindness and admiration that he willingly went along with Martha's obsession, at least in the early stages.

2 "I’m a comedian when they laugh, a performance artist when they don’t."

Donny, Episode 4

Episode 4 is the strongest because of what it reveals about Donny's past. In a flashback, the viewer learns that he was groomed and abused by Darrien (Tom Goodman-Hill), a well-known TV writer who claimed to believe in his talent. The sequence is well-told, with a balance of frankness and sensitivity. More than that, this trauma is the Rosetta Stone for understanding all of Donny's behavior.

Donny delivers this line to Darrien early in this episode. It's a seemingly throwaway bit of dialogue, simply a joke about the difference between a comic and a performance artist. But it also feels like a reference to Gadd and the show itself, particularly the way it melds humor and darkness. Donny and Gadd are both performance artists; the latter in how he mines his own life for material. The media storm around the show, and the responses from the real-life Martha, have become a kind of performance art too.

1 "When someone sees you through the mire of it all, sees you as the person you came here to be, you notice them."

Donny, Episode 1

With this line, Donny further explains why he welcomed the Martha mess into his life despite the warning signs. He enjoyed her attention and the awe in which she held him. She perceived him as funny, attractive, talented, and good; everything he wanted to be. This is also what drew him to Darrien. The writer claimed to truly believe in Donny's ability and worth, promising him that stardom was around the corner. Donny craves this so much that it opens him up to abuse from both characters.

Teri was the one who first noticed this in Donny. She confronts him about Martha, alleging that he actually likes the fact that she's obsessed with him. Donny angrily denies it, but she's right on the money. His need to see himself reflected this way in another's eyes is his fatal flaw and the focus of the series. Fortunately, however, the story suggests that even problems like these can be overcome, and that healing is possible.

Baby Reindeer can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

