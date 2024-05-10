The Big Picture Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer fictionalizes real events, and it was never meant for real-life justice.

Sigh... We really should've seen that one coming. After all the commotion generated by Baby Reindeer, with fans going out of their way to find the real identity of characters like Martha (Jessica Gunning) and Darrien (Tom Goodman-Hill), pointing their fingers at random and whatnot, someone finally stepped up. Named Fiona Harvey, a woman claiming to be the real Martha, Donny Dunn's (Richard Gadd) stalker in the hit Netflix miniseries, has recently given an interview on Piers Morgan's YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. Harvey questioned Baby Reindeer's creator and star Richard Gadd's mental well-being, called him a liar, and stated that she is ready to sue Netflix. And then, hours later, she said that she felt used by Morgan, who grilled her over the 41,000 e-mails that the character of Martha sends Donny on the show.

This is a turn of events that could've easily been avoided. And, honestly, it should have been avoided. For starters, Richard Gadd created a work of fiction based on something that happened to him in real life. He gave all characters, including himself, fake names, disguised their identities with the declared intent of making them unrecognizable, and evidently fabricated events that did not happen in real life because they would look good on screen, such as his cathartic rant during a comedy show. This is not a problem, mind you: this is what people do when they are trying to tell a fictional story. Secondly, upon hearing the words "based on real events", people should've thought "wow, this guy sure went through a lot" and left it all well enough alone. Gadd is not trying to bring his abusers to justice through television, and viewers should not be trying to do the same via the internet, especially because internet justice just isn't justice at all.

Finally, if everyone is actually as supportive of victims as they claim to be, they really shouldn't be putting Gadd through this process of re-victimization. The man made a TV show to exorcise his own demons, and now he has found himself in the eye of another storm that he has no control over.

Bringing the Real Martha to Justice Was Never the Point of 'Baby Reindeer'

But, oh, well, people are flawed, and sometimes their flaws can be pretty destructive. Now, there have been warnings. We have made it clear that people shouldn't go looking for the real Martha not just once, but twice. Gadd has stated that revealing the true identity of his stalker and bringing her to justice has never been the point of the show, something that has been echoed by actress Jessica Gunning. In interviews, the writer and performer has declared that he has gone to great lengths to make the characters in his show very much unlike their real-life counterparts, to the point of making them unrecognizable. That's because what Gadd wants with the series — and with the two one-man shows that preceded it — is not to make anyone pay for what they did to him, but to process his own trauma on his own terms.

Baby Reindeer is, first and foremost, an examination of how Gadd himself handled the whole Martha situation, as well as the repeated sexual assaults that he suffered at the hands of his mentor. Through the character of Donny Dunn, Gadd's alter-ego, the creator gets to examine how he enabled his own Martha, how he was affected by the guilt and shame caused by the abuse, how these things ruined his relationships with friends and girlfriends, and, finally, he gets to wrap this whole affair up in his own terms. While he may never have had it in him to publicly denounce his abuser or to actually take his stalker to court, he at least gets to tell a story in which he can express how he feels about the whole thing, from the admission that "Darrien" still has a hold on him through his final anxiety attack to the releasing of "Martha" through symbolically sending her to jail.

Discussing whether Harvey actually sent Gadd thousands of emails or merely dozens, as she claims, is, thus, beyond the point. Each has their version of the story, and they can, by all means, debate it in a court of law, but this shouldn't matter to an audience watching a fictionalized account of events. Likewise, whether or not the real Martha was ever convicted of stalking is also not important. We are not watching a documentary, after all, but a drama series with a right to poetic license. And, yet, upon learning that Donny Dunn's story has some basis in reality, we allowed a voyeuristic instinct to take over us, a desire to consume the ugliness of reality just for the sake of it. For more than a split second, we completely forgot the meaning of the word fiction, based on real events or not.

Shining Light on the Real Martha Only Re-Victimizes Richard Gadd

And so we, the viewers, went looking for the real Martha. Why? What exactly did we hope to achieve? Justice? Of what kind? There is no restorative or punitive justice to be found in exposing a most likely mentally ill woman to the unforgiving court of the internet. Internet denizens cannot sentence a person to jail nor to community service. All that unearthing the identity of the real Martha would achieve is the ostracization of a person that is already fragile and in need of help. When it comes to Gadd, there's likewise nothing good that could come out of exposing Martha. He has already dealt with his pain in the way that he saw fit, and forcing him to face his stalker again for our amusement does nothing but re-victimize him.

There's a lot to unpack when it comes to this situation. Firstly, it has not been confirmed if Fiona Harvey is the real Martha. In this case, Gadd could be forced to come out and say this, driving fans to continue their misguided search. Rinse and repeat. Then there's the opposite possibility: Harvey is indeed the real Martha. Now, Gadd, who was indeed a victim of stalking, must be dragged back into the center of a circus of someone else's making. As the creator of the series, he took the chance to take control of his own narrative, and the internet's obsession with finding the real Martha would take that control away from him.

The 'Baby Reindeer' Debacle Is Proof That We Don't Take Victims Seriously

This ultimately goes to show that we don't take the words of victims seriously. Oh, yes, sure, we might believe them, but we do not respect their wishes. When it comes to how they prefer to deal with a specific case of assault, stalking, or sexual abuse, we do not listen to them. We have this fantasy about how we will enact justice in a way that is so powerful that the perpetrator will be forced to lock themselves away from the world forever. However, that is not possible. These people have to keep existing, and if we want to preserve the illusion that justice can be done when it comes to cases like Gadd's, we have to listen to what victims actually want.

And that's not all. The entire point of Baby Reindeer is that Gadd extends a measure of sympathy and empathy to Martha by trying to find the reason for her behavior and her illness. The character of Martha is someone who has suffered on an emotional level. The real Martha, no matter who she is, deserves her privacy, despite her harassment of Gadd, and Gadd deserves his peace. How can they achieve that when the internet is obsessed with posting someone's face all across social media and calling them an incorrigible stalker? How can storytellers trust audiences with their own true stories if there is always a fear that the viewers will take it upon themselves to become websleuths and try to dole out their version of justice?

We will likely learn, in months or years to come, the whole truth about the Richard Gadd/Fiona Harvey affair. But that was never the point of Baby Reindeer. We looked at someone who was saying, "Hey, I suffered a lot, and here's how I chose to deal with that pain," and completely ignored it, deciding to play white knight. We just couldn't resist our urges, and now what was once a miniseries about one person processing their trauma through art is starting to look a lot more like The Jerry Springer Show.

