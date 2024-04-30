The Big Picture Baby Reindeer and Rebel Moon - Part Two dominate Netflix's viewership charts, with both captivating audiences with their dark, gripping narratives.

Richard Gadd's autobiographical thriller Baby Reindeer shines with rave reviews, drawing in 22 million viewers in its second week on Netflix.

Rebel Moon - Part Two continues to march on with 18.8 million views, showcasing viewers' eagerness for more epic space opera adventures.

Netflix has a pair of repeat champions atop its viewership charts. Despite the debut of some tough competition in The Sandman spin-off Dead Boy Detectives, the dark autobiographical thriller Baby Reindeer from writer and star Richard Gadd not only led the pack but lapped its fellow series on the English television side of things during its second week at #1. The same goes for films, with Zack Snyder's epic space opera Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continuing to draw viewers in droves. Considering that the director hopes for plenty more films in this burgeoning universe, the performance bodes well for anyone hoping that Kora and her allies' adventures will continue into the far future.

Baby Reindeer has been a breakout hit for Netflix and Gadd, though it's not entirely shocking given the rave reviews the limited series has garnered since its debut. In week two, its audience grew considerably, with word-of-mouth helping drive another 22 million views as subscribers flocked to check out the hot new drama. Also starring Jessica Gunning, the bleak show draws from Gadd's one-man show of the same name based on his harrowing real experiences with a stalker and sexual assault while working as a young comedian looking for his big break. Through seven episodes, Gadd's Donny Dunn endures a host of traumatic experiences that derail his life and leave him with psychological scars that won't soon heal.

All the attention surrounding Gadd's deeply personal thriller left little room for Dead Boy Detectives to solve the charts. Steve Yockey's adaptation of the comics created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner only summoned 3.1 million views on its new streaming home, though that number may grow in its first full week on the platform. Other big releases from earlier this year continued to stick around with similar levels of success to the George Rextrew and Jayden Revri-led series, including Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen and David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo's 3 Body Problem at fifth and sixth place respectively. On the international charts, the Spanish crime drama The Asunta Case, based on the real-life murder of 12-year-old Asunta Basterra, captivated audiences with 5.4 million views in its debut week on the charts.

'Rebel Moon' Continues Marching on at Netflix

On the English film list, Rebel Moon - Part Two also built on its debut week numbers with 18.8 million views, proving that viewers are still eager to watch Sofia Boutella and her rag-tag group continue their fight for the fate of the universe. Despite the twists, turns, action sequences, and tragic fates built to keep audiences on their toes, the second half of the sci-fi epic received perhaps an even icier reception than the first, but that still hasn't slowed the franchise's momentum. In fact, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire also returned to the charts, adding another 6 million views to rise to #4. There could be much more on the horizon too, as, alongside a video game and director's cuts, Snyder has mapped out a franchise plan that would include as many as six total Rebel Moon films, including the two on the platform now.

Netflix's viewers also welcomed the "effortless" chemistry of Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell with open arms and 10.6 million views last week after their smash hit, highest-grossing live-action Shakespeare adaptation Anyone But You arrived on the platform. They were immediately followed by the summery family live-action animation hybrid Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp, which placed third with another impressive total of 9.2 million views. Japan's live-action manga adaptation City Hunter, meanwhile, led the international charts with 5.2 million views ahead of a trio of romantic films — Spain's Love, Divided in second with 3.8 million views, Italy's The Tearsmith in fourth with 3.1 million views, and Turkey's A Journey in sixth with 1.2 million views.

Baby Reindeer, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver and everything else featured on the charts is available to stream now on Netflix.

Baby Reindeer (2024) 9 10 In a dark and gripping narrative, a young man's life spirals into chaos when an innocent encounter at his bar job leads to an obsessive stalking by an older woman. The film skillfully explores themes of privacy, obsession, and the boundaries of social interaction. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Richard Gadd , Jessica Gunning , Danny Kirrane , Nava Mau Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Richard Gadd

