After years in the industry, pursuing his dreams of becoming an actor, comedian Richard Gadd finally struck gold in a huge way last year with the arrival of his series, Baby Reindeer. Along with starring in the project, Gadd also served as the miniseries’ creator and based it on his autobiographical one-man show. The Netflix series quickly took off like wildfire, with audiences around the world talking about this very one-of-a-kind dark comedic autobiographical drama about one man’s struggle to overcome trauma while simultaneously dealing with a relentless stalker.

Since the show’s coming and going, Gadd, his co-star Jessica Gunning, and the rest of the creative team involved with Baby Reindeer have found themselves as a staple on the ballot of award ceremonies. From the Emmys to the Golden Globes, the show became one of the biggest winners from one event to the next, with the latest major haul coming from this past weekend’s Independent Spirit Awards, where Gadd, Gunning, and supporting actress, Nava Mau, all took home trophies for their incredible work.

Richard Gadd’s Next Step Forward