Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer has created fascinating discourse around the subject of stalking, but it has also opened its subjects to unintended consequences. Via Vulture, after watching the seven episodes on Netflix, viewers have been scrambling to identify who the real-life Martha (Jennifer Gunning) is in the show. Baby Reindeer is based on Gadd’s real-life encounter with a mystery stalker, which was just one of many traumas he endured at the time. In the modern world of true crime citizen detectives, viewers have taken that to heart, trying to discover the identity of the woman who harassed Gadd for four years. Baby Reindeer was, in a sense, a therapeutic experience, and he did not write the series to dox any person in his life. The writer posted in an Instagram Story, warning people of these consequences.

“People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show.”

In addition to Gadd’s stalker, fans wanted to find out who the perpetrator of Gadd’s sexual assault featured in a shocking revelation in the series. In a twist of cruel irony, figures online started harassing Foley under the pretense that he was Gadd’s abuser. The police became involved in investigating the online harassment. If there is one thing that Gadd had not intended when making his series, it was that Baby Reindeer would cause the very thing that had affected him.

‘Baby Reindeer’ Is About the Shades of Gray

Gadd’s experiences, while harrowing, were his own to do with as he saw fit. And upon watching the series in its entirety, there is no questioning his intentions. He takes great pains to show how his counterpart, Donny, and Martha aren’t black-and-white representations of a stalker story. This was the tale of two people who, interestingly enough, filled a void in the other. While Martha’s advances were unwarranted and violent, they gave Donny confidence when he had been struggling for so long.

Martha, in turn, is not a one-note villain. She is a person who lives with mental illness and ultimately needs help. Both characters make mistakes because of their circumstances. As Gadd said in his post, trying to ferret out who this person is in real life is largely missing the point. Baby Reindeer is quite a specific story that has not been portrayed in other stalker ventures before. People don’t all fit into boxes but are complex creatures. Even in the end, Donny continues to perplex and fascinate viewers with his decisions. This was a series depicting the many facets of the human condition for better or for worse. Taking a step back and reflecting on that is probably the best thing for fans to do. All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are currently available to stream on Netflix.

