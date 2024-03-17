The Big Picture The horror of new motherhood is explored in Baby Ruby — a chilling psychological film on postpartum struggles and identity shifts.

The birth of a child is a nervous time for many expecting parents. Having children can bring enormous life changes, shifts in relationship dynamics, and new identities as parents step into the role. The individual self is now permanently affixed to the new identity, that of a parent, and this can be a joyous time for some, but it can also be immensely distressing. What happens if the supposed joys of parenthood are anything but that? The 2022 psychological horror, Baby Ruby, puts the terror of newfound parenthood under a microscope. In Bess Wohl's directorial debut, the beleaguered parents are Noémie Merlant as Jo, the anguished mother, and Kit Harington as Spencer, the stretched-too-thin father. What makes this film particularly effective is its use of body horror as an allegory for the fear of motherhood and the hell of postpartum depression.

What Is 'Baby Ruby' About?

Jo is a lifestyle influencer on the cusp of motherhood. She and her husband, Spencer, are excited about the arrival of their little bundle of joy and are drawn closer together as the big day approaches. There is a lot of love between the two, and along with the radiant couple's financial success, the stage is set for a long and happy life together. But motherhood is not without its sacrifices, and the first of which is the abstinence of alcohol. Jo has crafted a lifestyle brand that includes a lot of light, love, laughter, and wine. Spencer gently chastises her as she attempts to sip wine from a large glass. She pushes back, insisting it is just a sip, but he takes the glass from her. This is the germination of the seed from which the film's horror will spring. It is the sublimation of individual desire in the service of one's family — the erosion of an old identity into a new one as a mother.

Ruby's difficult birth is a grueling and traumatizing experience for Jo that is filmed in gruesome detail. As she recovers from the birth in the hospital, she bleeds heavily into bandages, heaving her body onto a toilet to relieve herself. She has flashbacks of her legs soaked with blood, the screams of her new baby echoing in wavy dream-time logic. No more is Jo, the statuesque peddler of millennial Instagram sensibilities. She is bloodied and exhausted, languishing in disheveled exhaustion. After the birth of her baby, Jo begins to sink deep into postpartum depression. Her relationship with her new baby is antagonistic. Ruby cries constantly, as newborns are apt to do, but despite Jo's best efforts, she cannot soothe her baby.

Spencer seems to have better luck with Ruby, much to Jo's frustration, and a sliver of a wedge begins to drive the couple apart. Jo screams back at her crying baby, insisting that Ruby "will not win," but what is it that Jo thinks her infant child will win? Jo spends more and more time alone as her husband has taken on the duties of providing for the new family. She joins a group of moms who seem to reflect on motherhood's joys and beauty — radiant and splendid women who sip cocktails with their basketed babies. The leader of this group of moms is Shelly (Meredith Hagner), a woman who starkly contrasts the exhausted Jo and refuses to uncover her baby to let Jo see. Jo develops sexual feelings for Shelly because she represents the mother that Jo thinks she ought to be. But as Jo descends deeper into her depression, she becomes suspicious of everybody and falls down a rabbit hole of post-birth horror.

‘Baby Ruby’ Is a Nightmarish Tale of Postpartum Depression

The violence and loss of control over her situation and body are physical manifestations of the existential dread of parenting, and this works to significant dramatic effect. Baby Ruby frequently uses body horror to illicit scares from its audiences. The post-birth scene aside, the film has some fierce and bloody moments. Jo goes out for a night in the town, dressing in a hot-mom club outfit, slicking back her hair, and smashing down vodka with Shelly and the moms like it's going out of style. This mom's night out is her attempt to reclaim her old identity. Shelly and Jo furiously make love in a car outside the club. Shelly tears Jo's clothes off and notices giant welts on her breast from Ruby biting her while nursing. Ruby has effectively laid claim to Jo's breasts, once a part of her body that gave her sexual empowerment, now transformed into something that is more or less alien to Jo. Her body no longer belongs to her but to Ruby as a conduit through which Ruby can literally suck the life out of Jo. The horror of it all is eternally bound to this idea that Jo's body is no longer hers. Those things that make Jo an individual and a woman are now irrevocably marred by her child.

Jo realizes it is a dream when she wakes up in the club's parking lot. Her old life is a fever dream fantasy she clings to; the welts are real, though, because that is her life now. She goes home to reconcile with her family, and in a touching scene between her and Ruby, she finally manages to soothe her baby. She bends over the crib, pressing her body against her baby, and repeats, "I'm sorry," like a mantra. Her giant hoop earrings dangle over her child, and they revel in soft silence. Then Ruby rips the earring out of her ear, and blood spurts everywhere. It is at this moment that Jo begins to believe that Ruby is using pain to communicate with Jo about a luring danger. The contrast between the joy and pain of motherhood is on full display in this subsequent scene.

Jo is essentially submitting to Ruby and accepting her new identity as a mother. As Jo's former life drifts away, Ruby reminds Jo that motherhood is a responsibility born in blood. This theme of duality is something that runs through the film. Jo is both an individual and a mother and this fear and dread she experiences is more or less normal and natural. It is all but confirmed by Spencer's mother, who admits to Jo she had similar feelings during the first few months of motherhood. The takeaway is this; motherhood has its joys, but it also has its downsides and those downsides must be confronted, or they will take control of you and the nurturing mother will soon transform into the devouring mother.

'Baby Ruby' Is a Powerful Metaphor For the Dangers of Ignoring One's Mental Health

Jo now believes that her husband, Shelly, and the moms are colluding for some kind of evil purpose, and she tries to take Ruby on the run. Jo confronts Shelly, who dismisses her ravings, but Jo, amid a terrifying hallucination, sees the desiccated and mutilated bodies of babies in her bathroom. Buckets of blood and viscera are caking the tiles. Jo attacks Shelly and rescues Ruby, her paranoia boiling over into the film's climax. Jo's fears have now externalized, similar to what we see in Rosemary's Baby, where Rosemary (Mia Farrow) fears that her husband and the people in her apartment complex are trying to corrupt her and steal her child.

These fears are a reflection of a mother's duality. She wants to protect her baby, but these anxieties are manifestations of her own dark desires. This is most evident in the film's climax where Jo confronts a dark version of herself in a dark forest that clings to the baby, threatening to rip it apart. In Rosemary's Baby, Satan is the ultimate expression of hedonistic individualism — the unrestrained human that is set against the responsibilities of motherhood. In Baby Ruby, it is a Smeagol-like version of Jo, the one that embodies the pain, fear, and negative emotions associated with motherhood. These are the feelings women are often taught to ignore, only to accept the sanitized Instagram version of motherhood. They are things too ugly to look at, but in doing so, that ugliness grows stronger.

The horror of the movie is in the denial of Jo's feelings and her inability to confront the darkness within her. The more she ignores her depression, the more the horror grows, manifesting itself as physical trauma caused by baby Ruby. As Jo settles into her role as a mother, the trauma to her body externalizes. She now sees the world as a dangerous place full of cannibalistic social-media moms and struggles to keep her baby safe. By embracing her negativity and working through the trauma, Jo can find peace as a new mother. She integrates all the facets of her fractured identity into herself and, in doing so, becomes whole.

