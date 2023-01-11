For some, parenthood is meant to be a joyous occasion, welcoming a new little member into the family. But for Kit Harington and Noémie Merlant, becoming a new parent is a little more horrifying in the official trailer for Baby Ruby. The horror-thriller follows two parents who get more than bargained for with the birth of their first child.

From the jump, the trailer establishes the horror element through its lighting and sound design. Viewers first meet Jo (Merlant) still pregnant as she preps for a baby shower and soon gives birth. It should be cause for celebration, but instead, everything feels tense as viewers wait for the other shoe to drop. And drop it does as the trailer uses sounds like the endless cries of a newborn and other characters to exacerbate what Jo experiences. The trailer also throws in a few "what the heck" moments to keep up the intrigue and its momentum.

The trailer also suggests that the film will delve into some of the general struggles that come with parenthood, and motherhood specifically. While it will, of course, contain elements that couldn't possibly (hopefully) happen in real life, it teases some aspects of Jo's life that may be familiar to others. It will be interesting to see how the film approaches this with any deeper examination beyond what's already available in the trailer.

Image via Magnet Releasing

Baby Ruby places its emphasis on Jo, a lifestyle entrepreneur glowing in the midst of her first pregnancy. Despite her initial happiness, things begin to shift for the worse after Jo gives birth, sensing that something is a bit off with her baby, Ruby. Jo discredits her instincts at first, certain that things are fine and instead questioning if something is actually wrong with her. Still, other questions soon crop up. Is something wrong with Ruby? And why are the seemingly perfect neighborhood moms so desperate to befriend her? As Jo fights for herself and Ruby, she realizes nothing is at it seems: "At last, she must confront the truth of her own darkness and contend with the ultimate human sacrifice: The one mothers make for their children."

The film was written and directed by Bess Wohl and marks her directorial debut. Additional cast includes Meredith Hagner, Reed Birney, Jayne Atkinson, and Lauren Beveridge. Beveridge, Brett Beveridge, Alex Saks, and Jeffrey Penman produced, with Mariela Villa as co-producer. Page Fifty-Four Pictures produced in association with Filmnation Entertainment, presented by Point Productions and Magnet Releasing.

Baby Ruby premieres February 3 in theaters and On Demand. Check out the trailer below: