After two seasons, Netflix has canceled its teen series The Baby-Sitters Club. In an exclusive, Deadline revealed that the digital platform would not be renewing the series for a third season. This announcement comes five months after the release of the show’s sophomore season.

The Netflix show followed the adventures and lives of middle school friends as they start a babysitting business in their hometown – Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The Baby-Sitters Club was based on the long-running popular books of the same name by Ann M. Martin and was brought to life on the small screen by Rachel Shukert. Martin’s books were beloved and consistent hits, selling 176 million copies, and the TV series earned an impressive earned 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for both seasons; however, these did not convert to a significant audience for the show. The second season of The Baby-Sitters Club only appeared in the Netflix Top 10 for one week at No. 9 and was not able to garner a spot on Nielsen’s Top 10 weekly streaming rankings.

Sadly, The Baby-Sitters Club joined Sense 8, Altered carbon, Another Life, The OA, American Vandal, and Gentefied, among others, as fan-favorite shows which were canceled after two seasons, unable to survive Netflix’s reported ‘viewership versus cost’ renewal review process.

In a statement, Shukert, who served as creator and showrunner, addressed the show's cancellation stating:

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.”

During its run, The Baby-Sitters Club was applauded for its bold and grounded approach to storytelling, faithfulness to its source material, in-depth characterization, and diverse cast and plot lines. The show’s cast members were particularly appreciated for their talent and brilliant performances. Among its ranks, the cast includes Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas – the club’s vocal president, Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi – the artistic vice president, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill – the treasurer, Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier – the shy secretary, and Xochitl Gomez (season 1) and Kyndra Sanchez (Season 2) as Dawn Schafer – an alternate officer of the club, with Vivian Watson and Anais Lee joining the series in the second season as Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey. Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein rounded up the main cast Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer and Watson Brewer respectively.

Michael De Luca served as executive producer on the show alongside Shukert, Lucy Kitada, Lucia Aniello, and Walden Media’s Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov and Ben Forrer.

However, all may not be dead in the water for fans of the source material as Walden Media, which produced the show, has stated they will look for more opportunities to share The Babysitters Club with new audiences. In a statement, Walden Media’s Smith, thanked Netflix for their support in bringing the show to life and expressed sadness for the show’s ending but remained optimistic for the future.

The first and second season of the universally acclaimed show, The Baby-Sitters Club, is currently streaming on Netflix.

